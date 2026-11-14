FAA Lifts Nationwide Ground Stop as Airplane Departures Resume

The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted a nationwide ground stop caused by communications problems in regional air traffic control centers, allowing airplane departures to resume. The disruption, attributed to an overload of an old analog system, forced the grounding of all flights and the diversion of hundreds of passengers. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin cited the incident as an extraordinary circumstance, with Mullin calling for improved system funding. Airlines are not obligated to provide compensation beyond rebooking or refunds, as the outage is considered outside their control. Officials warn that restoring normal air traffic operations will be a slow process.

- The Federal Aviation Administration said airplane departures could resume Friday after the agency lifted a nationwide ground stop caused by communications problems. The FAA had grounded all flights nationwide Friday afternoon, causing hundreds of flights to be diverted.

Officials cited “extraordinary circumstances” caused by communications problems at regional air traffic control centers. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said that outages of the U.S. air traffic control system were caused by an overload of an old, analog system. Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin called for further funding to improve the system. An FAA computer problem is considered outside the control of the airlines — much like the weather.

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So the only thing the airlines are obligated to do is to offer free rebooking on another flight for travelers that want to continue to their destinations or a refund if their flight was canceled and they decide not to take the trip. Duffy warned Americans traveling that getting planes back in the air may take time and that getting air traffic back to normal would be slow.