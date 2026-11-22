Delta Air Lines says crews are using manual workarounds after an outage in its weight-and-balance system reportedly delayed at least 3,500 flights.

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A Sunday morning outage in Delta Air Lines' automated weight-and-balance system forced the Federal Aviation Administration to briefly halt Atlanta-bound flights and has reportedly delayed at least 3,500 Delta flights across major hubs, including Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and New York's LaGuardia Airport. "Delta teams are using manual workarounds this morning to safely get flights departed while work continues to restore automation," Delta told Fox News in a statement.

Also read Thanksgiving air travelers get early start in wake of FAA ground stop

"We thank our customers for their patience and our people for their professionalism. " Before any commercial aircraft can take off, crews must verify that its total weight and center of gravity fall within strict safety limits – a process that relies heavily on baggage and cargo data. With the automated system offline, Delta staff were calculating weight and balance figures manually for departing flights while technicians work to bring the software back online.

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The airline coordinated with air traffic controllers to manage the flow of planes and prevent congestion at airport gates and on the tarmac at its Atlanta hub. A ground delay for Atlanta had remained in effect for some time after the ground stop had been lifted, but as of shortly before noon ET, it was no longer listed on the FAA's National Airspace System website.

The issue comes more than a week after a historic nationwide FAA ground stop and an ensuing week of ongoing cybersecurity issues from reported system upgrades and patches throughout the U.S. The issues caused panic online that percolated into the stock market, causing massive dips in tech and artificial intelligence stocks. Eric Mack is a breaking news reporter and writer Sunday through Thursday, 6 a.m. ET to 2 p.m. ET, with a particular interest in stories that lead the news cycle on politics, elections, foreign affairs and government.