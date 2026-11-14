FAA lifts ground stop but Austin airport delays continue for travelers

Delays are still disrupting travel plans at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport after the FAA lifted a nationwide ground stop caused by communication problems at air traffic control centers...

Delays are still disrupting travel plans at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport after the FAA lifted a nationwide ground stop caused by communication problems at air traffic control centers.

The ground stop began shortly before 3 p.m. Friday and lasted more than four hours, halting departures across the country and leaving many travelers in the Austin area scrambling for answers and new travel plans. Michael Seidler, a traveler caught up in the disruption, said, “If they're aware of that, it’s certainly not reasonable for them to have double the prices they say otherwise would.

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” Some passengers shared that leaving the airport in search of alternate accommodations or rides became a costly challenge, with rideshare prices surging as demand spiked. The ground stop began shortly before 3 p.m. Friday and lasted more than four hours, halting departures across the country and leaving many travelers in the Austin area scrambling for answers and new travel plans.

Airport officials said as of late Friday afternoon that every gate and parking position at Austin-Bergstrom was full, which forced at least seven inbound flights to divert to other airports. In a statement from earlier today, the airport advised travelers to stay in touch with their airlines, noting: We are assessing impacts at this time and mobilizing to assist our airline partners.

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If you are a traveler with a flight scheduled for this afternoon or evening, please keep an eye on your flight status directly from your airline. Some travelers say they have little choice but to wait, with flights from Austin-Bergstrom not yet departing when the airport posted its update. Delays are still disrupting travel plans at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport after the FAA lifted a nationwide ground stop caused by communication problems at air traffic control centers.

Linda Foster, another passenger at the airport, said, “I know I can’t do anything about it. So why get riled up about it? ” For others, the disruption has added stress to already busy days.

“I just want to get home. Yeah. It’s been a long, busy week for work,” said John Ibbetson, who was standing by for updates. The FAA attributed the ground stop to a temporary telecommunications outage affecting air route traffic control centers and said every flight was accounted for while the system recovered.

While CNN reported, citing an airline source briefed by the FAA, that the issue might have begun with network routers at Chicago Midway before spreading, federal officials have not confirmed that detail and say the investigation is ongoing. Airport officials said as of late Friday afternoon that every gate and parking position at Austin-Bergstrom was full, which forced at least seven inbound flights to divert to other airports.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said FAA technicians are continuing to investigate, while the Department of Homeland Security assured the public that safety is the top priority. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said, “The first thing is the safety of everybody that is flying; we are assured that everybody is safe, everyone in the air that’s currently on the plane...we’re going to get you on the ground,” adding that families should not worry about loved ones.

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Friday’s ground stop is the third major nationwide halt in U.S. aviation, following similar actions on Sept. 11, 2001 and during a system outage in January 2023. Congressman Lloyd Doggett noted that the impacts could be wide-ranging.

“The cost in terms of stress and burden on families is a great one. And there’ll be an economic cost associated with it,” Doggett said. Some travelers say they have little choice but to wait, with flights from Austin-Bergstrom not yet departing when the airport posted its update. The disruption also affected the University of Texas football team, with UT Athletics confirming the team’s flight out of Austin was grounded.

State officials, including Greg Abbott, said the Texas Division of Emergency Management is coordinating with local and federal partners to support airports and travelers as needed.

“The State of Texas is prepared to address any unmet needs,” Abbott said. As airlines and airports work to bring operations back to normal, officials remind travelers to monitor real-time flight information directly with their airline before heading out and to expect the delays to continue through Friday night and into Saturday morning.

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