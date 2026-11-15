FAA Lifts Ground Stop After Router Error Disrupts U.S. Air Travel

The FAA restored safety after a contractor's router overload caused the longest ground stop in 25 years, cancelling thousands of flights before full recovery.

The Federal Aviation Administration lifted a nationwide ground stop on Saturday, November 14, 2026, allowing commercial flights to resume operations across the United States. This major incident, which grounded the nation's skies for more than four hours, officially ended at 8:15 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday. Federal officials confirmed that the air traffic control system was stable and safe, promising full schedule recovery by the end of Sunday to prepare for the upcoming Thanksgiving travel rush.

Router Overload Triggered Historic Ground Stop

The primary cause of the disruption was identified as a technical failure involving a contractor performing infrastructure upgrades. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy explained that a contractor was replacing old copper wiring with new fiber optic lines in a remote location on Friday afternoon. During this process, a router in that specific location began to overload, causing intermittent disruptions to critical communications and radar feeds within the air traffic control system.

Also read FAA Lifts Nationwide Ground Stop After Router Failure Caused Four-Hour Flight Halt

When federal officials could not immediately locate and isolate the source of the overload, Administrator Bryan Bedford made the decision to initiate a nationwide ground stop. This measure halted approximately 12,000 scheduled flights on Friday. It represents the longest flight stoppage in United States history in the last 25 years, driven by an abundance of caution to ensure passenger safety during the technical anomaly.

Federal Leaders Address Safety and Accountability

Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin publicly stated that there was no indication the failure was related to a cyberattack. He emphasized that no lives were at risk and that the event was not the result of nefarious activity by a foreign actor. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that the system remains secure despite the significant operational interruptions that affected millions of travelers.

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Administrator Bryan Bedford issued a formal apology to stranded travelers for the inconvenience caused. He thanked air traffic controllers, pilots, and flight attendants for managing the fallout during the crisis. Bedford stressed that the administration would not allow airplanes to take off if they believed the system was unsafe, highlighting the priority placed on security over convenience.

Travel Chaos and Airline Compensation Policies

The operational impact was severe, with FlightAware reporting that more than 6,600 flights scheduled for Saturday were canceled. Additionally, more than 1,400 flights planned for Sunday faced cancellation. American Airlines stated that some individual flights might remain canceled as they worked to fully restore operations. The airline urged passengers to check their flight statuses before traveling to airports.

Under federal regulations, airlines are obligated to offer free rebooking on another flight or a full refund if a flight is canceled. Administrator Bedford noted that the administration was working closely with airlines to waive all terms and conditions. Some carriers allowed passengers with travel scheduled for Friday or Saturday to rebook, while others extended these offers to reservations for Sunday or Monday.

Infrastructure Modernization and Political Context

This incident has intensified the debate over air traffic control modernization. The current upgrade project began last year after Congress approved $12.5 billion in funding. Secretary Duffy and the White House are currently pushing for an additional $30 billion to complete the conversion of the aging infrastructure. Officials stated that about 70 percent of the copper wire network has already been switched to fiber.

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President Donald Trump addressed the situation on Sunday, using the disruption to advocate for more funding to fully upgrade America's air traffic control system. While federal officials clarified that the outage was not linked to a separate Microsoft service disruption affecting 430 million users, the political timing has placed pressure on Congress. The Republican president has been seeking to secure additional resources to prevent similar large-scale failures in the future.