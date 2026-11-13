FAA Lifts Nationwide Ground Stop After Communication Outage, Residual Delays Persist

The FAA issued a rare nationwide ground stop on Friday due to a telecommunications outage affecting air traffic control centers. The stop was lifted at 8:15 p.m. ET, but airlines and travelers continue to face delays, cancellations, and scheduling issues.

The Federal Aviation Administration lifted a nationwide ground stop at 8:15 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 13, after a telecommunications and air traffic control communication outage forced all departing flights across the U.S. to remain on the ground.

The rare order affected hundreds of thousands of travelers and continued to cause residual delays into the weekend. The ground stop was issued earlier Friday due to what the FAA called extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said in a social media post that the agency issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers.

Also read FAA Lifts Nationwide Ground Stop After Four Hours, Flights Slowly Resume

FAA technicians investigated the issue, and Duffy promised immediate updates. Robert Sumwalt, a former chair of the National Transportation Safety Board and a CBS News transportation safety expert, called the event absolutely unprecedented. I was an airline pilot for 24 years. I was in the air on 9/11.

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That was the last major ground stop. There was one back in 2023 for just a few hours. This is absolutely unbelievable that this could happen in this day and age, he said. As of Friday afternoon, there were at least 8,000 delays and 400 cancellations, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

The Air Traffic Control System Command Center ordered all airports ground stopped, with all departing traffic to remain ground stopped until further notice. Inbound international flights were managed on a case by case basis. The FAA said at the time that its flight personnel alert system went down overnight. By the weekend, Duffy warned that travelers would continue to see some delays and cancellations as carriers reschedule flights and reposition aircraft and crews where they are needed most.

Expert Advice for Delayed Travelers

Gary Leff, a Texas-based travel industry expert and author of the blog View From the Wing, told Fox News Digital that passengers should check with their airline, check websites, and look at online monitoring tools. He added, Don't be surprised if there are aftereffects, but they should get under control soon. Leff explained that there are going to be planes that didn't take off, which means the aircraft aren't where they're supposed to be for the next flight.

This means that the crews are going to be out of position too. He added, And when planes and crews are not where they're supposed to be, there are downline effects for all the flights that are supposed to be operated by those people. The five biggest domestic airlines shared guidelines for travelers seeking refunds or rebooking.

Airline Waivers And Rebooking Policies

American Airlines issued a travel waiver covering passengers with trips booked on or before Thursday, Nov. 12, for flights on Friday, Nov. 13, or Saturday, Nov. 14. Eligible flyers, including Basic Economy ticket holders, can rebook for no fee in the same cabin, provided their new ticket has the same departure point and destination. Travelers can cancel and request a refund, or book a new trip through Nov. 17, as long as they make the change by Saturday, Nov. 14.

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Delta issued a waiver covering all trips scheduled for Friday, Nov. 13 and Saturday, Nov. 14. Passengers can change their flights and depart on or before Saturday, Nov. 21, at no extra charge. United Airlines is waiving flight change fees and fare differences for passengers scheduled to fly on Friday, Nov. 13 and Saturday, Nov. 14. Eligible customers may rebook flights departing through Friday, Nov. 20, free of charge, as long as they travel between the same origin and destination.

Southwest Airlines customers holding tickets from Friday, Nov. 13 through Monday, Nov. 16, can rebook their trips or fly standby within five days of their initial departure date for no extra fee, or they can request a refund. Former FAA deputy administrator Daniel Elwell analyzed the aging technology and router issues behind the outage. He said the immediate issue has been resolved, but it will take time to rebuild the schedule.

Long Term Ripple Effects Of Outage

The ground stop was lifted at 8:15 p.m. ET, but the ripple effect felt by airline crews and passengers is lasting, with residual delays continuing to impact airport operations. A pilot warned that the FAA ground stop may cause more than 60 hours of ripple effects. Travelers at Los Angeles International Airport explained how the ground stop impacted their travel plans. One traveler said, It kind of scared me, referring to the FAA shutdown shaking confidence in holiday flights.

President Trump also remarked on the FAA nationwide ground stop. The FAA is now looking to update the system that caused the nationwide ground stop. The agency said the flight personnel alert system went down overnight, leading to the communication outage that prompted the rare order. The ground stop affected college football teams as well, with some still scrambling to travel after the order was lifted.

A view from San Francisco International Airport in California showed the impact as the FAA issued the rare nationwide ground stop for all departing flights across the U.S. due to the telecommunications and air traffic control communication outage affecting multiple Air Route Traffic Control Centers on Nov. 13, 2026. A line of passengers was also seen in Austin, Texas, as the ground stop affected hundreds of thousands of travelers and continued to have ripple effects for many.