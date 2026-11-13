FAA issues nationwide ground stop over communication issue at air traffic control centers

The FAA has issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports after a communication issue impacted Air Route Traffic Control Centers. FAA technicians are investigating, and flights are grounded until further notice.

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following a communication issue that impacted multiple Air Route Traffic Control Centers.

The agency said FAA technicians are investigating the issue and will provide updates. The ground stop is in effect until further notice. In an alert, the FAA said all airports are ground stopped due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety. All departing traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice, the agency said.

Also read FAA Issues Nationwide Ground Stop Over Communication Issue at Air Traffic Centers

FAA Issues Nationwide Ground Stop

Inbound international flights will be managed on a case by case basis. The FAA added that every flight has been accounted for and international flights will be handled on a case by case basis. The agency said earlier the stop was due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy wrote on X that the FAA issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers.

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FAA technicians are investigating the issue, he said. We will provide immediate updates as we have them. Immediately following the alert, 3,100 flights were inbound for U.S. airports, according to flight tracking platform FlightRadar24. Data from Flightradar24 showed what appeared to be dozens of planes on the ground at Los Angeles International Airport with no aircraft taking off.

Planes are still landing, according to the data. It is unclear when the ground stop will lift. Atlanta International Airport wrote on X that the FAA has issued a ground stop affecting departures at ATL and other major airports. Departures are temporarily suspended, the airport said.

Airports Urge Travelers To Check Airlines

Travelers should check with their airlines for flight updates. The airport said it will provide an update as more information becomes available. Boston Logan International Airport released a statement that the FAA has issued a nationwide ground stop impacting flights at Boston Logan and airports across the country. We are monitoring the situation and working with the FAA and our airline partners, the statement read.

Passengers should check with their airlines for the latest flight updates. Miami International Airport said a nationwide FAA ground stop is currently in effect. If you are flying today, please check with your airline for your flight status before leaving for the airport, the airport said. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

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LAX Ground Stop Causes Delays

Los Angeles International Airport said in an X update that the ground stop was affecting the airport. Travel Advisory: The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a nationwide ground stop affecting flights departing from LAX, the airport said. Please anticipate delays and contact your airline for flight status. Updates to follow.

LAX has numerous outbound flight delays, and it is unclear when the ground stop will lift. The airport said the ground stop was issued out of an abundance of caution. Gov. Gavin Newsom's press office said the state is closely monitoring the ground stop.

The state office of emergency services is in touch with federal and state partners to assess impacts on California airports and passengers. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.