FAA Issues Nationwide Ground Stop Over Communication Issue at Air Traffic Centers

The FAA issued a rare nationwide ground stop Friday after communication issues affected multiple Air Route Traffic Control Centers. It is only the second such order since the September 11, 2001 attacks.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a rare nationwide ground stop across the United States on Friday, citing communications issues impacting air traffic control facilities. The agency said all flights in the United States are grounded until further notice due to extraordinary circumstances.

The alert was posted around 4 p.m. EST by the Air Traffic Control System Command Center. The FAA told Fox News Digital that the order followed communication issues impacting multiple Air Route Traffic Control Centers. FAA technicians are investigating the issue, and the agency said it will provide updates. In its alert, the FAA said all airports are ground stopped due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.

Also read Flights halted at airports across the U.S. due to air traffic control communications problems, FAA says

Departing Traffic Grounded Nationwide

All departing traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice, the FAA said. Inbound international flights will be managed on a case by case basis. The FAA said further notice would come, and no timeline was given for when the ground stop would be lifted. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy wrote on X that the FAA issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers.

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FAA technicians are investigating the issue, Duffy said, adding that immediate updates will be provided as they become available. The rare order marks only the second nationwide ground stop since the September 11, 2001 attacks. The most recent nationwide ground stop occurred on Jan. 11, 2023, following a catastrophic failure of the FAA's Notice to Air Missions safety system. That failure resulted in thousands of delayed flights and hundreds of cancellations.

Thousands of Flights Face Uncertainty

Immediately following Friday's alert, about 3,100 flights were inbound for U.S. airports, according to flight tracking platform FlightRadar24. Travelers faced uncertainty as the order took effect nationwide. A Post editor who was on a flight from Los Angeles to JFK Airport in Queens said a flight attendant announced the plane would continue to New York as planned. That suggests some inbound flights were still operating while departures remained halted.

The advisory told aircraft operators that all airports were ground stopped. It said departing traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice, and that inbound international flights would be handled individually. The ground stop remained in effect until further notice. The story was reported from San Jose. Information came from an FAA advisory issued on Nov. 13, 2026.