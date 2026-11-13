FAA Nationwide Ground Stop Lifted After Communication Outage Paralyzes U.S. Air Travel

The FAA issued a rare nationwide ground stop on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, due to a telecommunications and air traffic control communication outage. The ground stop was lifted at 8:15 p.m. ET, but ripple effects continue to cause delays and cancellations.

The Federal Aviation Administration lifted a rare nationwide ground stop on Friday, November 13, 2026, ending a sudden halt to all departing U.S. commercial flights that lasted until 8:15 p.m. ET. The order was issued due to extraordinary circumstances involving a severe communication issue that impacted all Air Route Traffic Control Centers across the country. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy confirmed that the grounding order was a necessary safety precaution taken by the agency to prevent further disruption to the national airspace system.

The immediate cessation of departing traffic caused chaos at major hubs, with the Chicago Department of Aviation reporting 213 delays at O'Hare International Airport and another 55 at Midway International Airport as of 3:11 p.m. Federal Aviation Command Center directives instructed all aircraft operators to keep planes on the ground until further notice, while inbound flights were managed on a case-by-case basis to stabilize the network. United Airlines, headquartered in Chicago, confirmed that new domestic flights would not depart while the stop remained in place, though aircraft already airborne were allowed to continue their journeys.

Also read FAA Lifts Historic Nationwide Ground Stop After Telecommunications Outage Disrupts US Aviation

Secretary Duffy addressed the lingering effects of the disruption in a post on X, stating that passengers would continue to see delays and cancellations as carriers worked to reschedule flights and reposition aircraft and crews where they are needed most. He acknowledged that the ripple effects of the ground stop are already affecting airport operations nationwide, forcing airlines to manage complex logistical challenges in the immediate aftermath of the outage.

Travel industry experts warn that the recovery process will take time to rebuild the disrupted schedule, with residual delays expected to impact travelers for several days. Travel industry expert Gary Leff advised passengers to monitor airline websites and online tracking tools, noting that aircraft and crews are now out of position for their next scheduled flights. This misalignment creates downline effects for all subsequent flights that are supposed to be operated by those specific resources.

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The five largest domestic airlines have issued travel waivers to assist affected customers, allowing fee-free rebooking and refunds for trips impacted by the outage. American Airlines waived fees for passengers with trips booked on or before Thursday, November 12, for flights on Friday or Saturday, including Basic Economy ticket holders. Delta and United also eliminated change fees and fare differences for eligible customers traveling on the affected days, with rebooking windows extending through late November depending on the carrier.

Southwest Airlines provided similar flexibility, allowing customers with tickets from November 13 through November 16 to rebook or fly standby within five days of their initial departure for no extra fee. The FAA is currently investigating the specific technical failures behind the aging technology and router issues that caused the communication outage, with former deputy administrator Daniel Elwell analyzing the systemic vulnerabilities in the agency's infrastructure. The event marks the most significant air traffic disruption since the major system malfunctions in January 2023, underscoring the fragility of the current air traffic control network during peak travel periods.