FAA issues nationwide ground stop, Anchorage airport included

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered all airports to be ground stopped Friday, including Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - The Federal Aviation Administration ordered all airports to be ground stopped Friday. The order came out at 11:54 a.m. AKST and says “all departing traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice,” and that incoming international flights will be handled on a case-by-case basis.

The FAA notice said the ground stop was being imposed “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety. ” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said there is a communications issue affecting the regional air traffic control centers that direct planes between airports nationwide and FAA technicians. The ground stoppage impacts the United States and Canada. He said FAA technicians are investigating.

Also read FAA issues nationwide ground stop due to communication issue; LAX, other local airports impacted

This is the first nationwide ground stop since January 2023 when a key FAA computer system malfunctioned. Before that the last time had been after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. An official with Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport said flights traveling within Alaska are not impacted, but all flights going outside the state are grounded. Flights headed into Alaska from outside the state are being managed by the FAA on a case by case basis.

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This is a developing story. Gray Media’s Akim Powell contributed to this story. See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com