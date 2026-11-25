The FAA issued a ground stop at Chicago O'Hare International Airport on Tuesday due to an equipment outage that caused average delays of 47 minutes, then canceled the ground delay around 5 p.m. local time. It was the second ground stop at O'Hare in two days.

The Federal Aviation Administration halted departures at Chicago O'Hare International Airport just after 3 p.m. local time Tuesday because of an equipment outage, then changed the ground stop to a brief ground delay that was canceled around 5 p.m. local time.

The FAA reported the ground stop just after 3 p.m. Central Time. It was expected to be lifted by 4:15 p.m. local time, according to local reports, and the ground delay was canceled around 5 p.m. local time. Due to an equipment outage, departure traffic destined to Chicago O'Hare International Airport was experiencing delays averaging 47 minutes, according to the FAA website.

Also read FAA Briefly Grounds Flights at Chicago O'Hare Due to Staffing Issues

Equipment Outage Affects O Hare Surface Tracking

The FAA identified the issue as an outage involving equipment used to track aircraft and vehicles on the airport surface, Fox 32 reported. The agency did not say what caused the outage. The issue was limited to O'Hare and did not impact all flights nor affect any other airports or FAA systems, the FAA said. In a separate status update, the FAA reported arrival delays of 15 minutes or less for flights already in the air.

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The advisory did not specify what equipment was affected. The FAA said it was no longer under a ground stop at Chicago O'Hare International Airport but was temporarily delaying some flights while technicians worked to repair a piece of air traffic equipment. Tuesday's ground stop followed a separate one at the same airport on Monday morning because of staffing issues, making it the second ground stop in as many days.

The latest disruption came during what is anticipated to be a heavy Thanksgiving travel rush. Flight delays and cancellations have been at the forefront of the minds of travelers, given what happened on Nov. 13, when every plane was grounded for domestic flights. That nationwide ground stop snarled air traffic for hours. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said a faulty router might have caused the communications outage that prompted that ground stop, which disrupted thousands of flights and stranded travelers.

Officials Rule Out Cyberattack As Router Failure Cause

Investigators have not yet determined the exact cause of the router failure, including whether it stemmed from human error, an installation mistake or a problem with the equipment itself. Officials do not believe the outage was caused by a cyberattack or other malicious activity, Duffy said. He added that the incident highlighted vulnerabilities in the FAA's aging telecommunications infrastructure and the challenges of upgrading critical systems while keeping the nation's airspace operating safely. This is a breaking news story and will be updated.