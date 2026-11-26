A FedEx cargo plane overran a runway at Miami International Airport on Wednesday night, prompting the FAA to issue a ground stop that delayed flights on one of the busiest travel days of the year. No injuries were reported, and all runways except one were closed.

A FedEx cargo plane skidded off the tarmac at Miami International Airport on Wednesday night, forcing the Federal Aviation Administration to issue a ground stop on Thanksgiving Eve, one of the heaviest travel days of the year.

The aircraft overran Runway 26R, and all landing strips at the airport except for one were shut down as a result of the incident, Miami Airport shared on X. The FAA ground stop took effect at 8:16 p.m. according to an advisory from the agency's Air Traffic Control System Command Center. Federal authorities swiftly ordered the ground stop, which was to remain in effect until at least 9:45 p.m. Eastern time.

Also read Holiday travel brings traffic to San Diego International Airport

The FAA noted the ground stop has a medium probability, between 30 percent and 60 percent, of being extended beyond 9:45 p.m. The airport confirmed the aircraft overran Runway 26R, forcing officials to close all runways except Runway 9R. Video from the scene shows a large FedEx cargo jet sitting near a fence that runs next to a busy road near the airport. The disabled FedEx jet remained near the fence line as of Wednesday night, with airport crews working to move it safely.

Advertisement

Advertisement

No Injuries Reported In Overrun Incident

Runway 26R remained out of service while crews worked to remove the disabled jet, and flights continued to arrive and depart on Runway 9R. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the airport and reported no injuries. No injuries were reported among the crew of the FedEx plane or anyone on the ground, airport officials said. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews remained on scene to assist with the removal of the aircraft and to ensure the safety of airport operations.

It remains unclear what caused the plane to miss the tarmac, and officials have not said whether weather or mechanical issues played a role in the Wednesday overrun. According to the FAA advisory, Miami International Airport was experiencing average delays of 44 minutes, with maximum delays reaching 78 minutes on Wednesday evening. In its advisory, the FAA said the disabled aircraft caused the ground stop.

With the ground stop in place, travelers faced significant delays as the airport worked to clear the disabled aircraft and reopen closed runways. The ground stop applies to flights bound for Miami, delaying departures from other airports as well. The airport has not said how long the remaining runway closures would last. The FAA advisory noted that the ground stop could be extended depending on how quickly the situation was resolved.

Passengers were advised to check with their airlines for updated flight information as delays continued into the evening. The airport urged passengers to monitor flight status updates and allow extra time for travel. The ground stop affected Miami-bound flights on the eve of Thanksgiving, one of the busiest travel periods of the year. The incident added to an already challenging travel day, with airports across the country managing heavy Thanksgiving traffic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Airport Faces Scrutiny After Previous Crash

The overrun comes as airports nationwide brace for record passenger numbers during the holiday period. Miami International Airport is one of the busiest hubs in the United States for both international passengers and air cargo. The incident comes nearly three months after a Prime Air cargo jet overran Runway 30 at Miami International Airport, killing five people. The earlier crash raised concerns about runway safety at the airport, which handles a high volume of both passenger and cargo traffic.

The earlier Prime Air crash at the same airport killed five people and led to heightened scrutiny of runway operations at Miami International. The Wednesday evening overrun involved a FedEx cargo aircraft, a major operator at the airport, and triggered a rapid response from airport and fire rescue officials. The FAA ground stop is a standard procedure used to slow or halt flights bound for an airport when safety conditions require it.

Investigators Examine Runway Conditions And Systems

The FAA's Air Traffic Control System Command Center issued the advisory as part of its coordination of national airspace operations during the disruption. A FedEx spokesperson did not immediately provide comment on the cause of the overrun. The FAA has not released further details about the condition of the aircraft or the status of the investigation. Investigators are expected to examine the runway conditions and the aircraft's braking and landing systems as part of the inquiry.

No further details about the aircraft's condition or the cause of the overrun were immediately available. The near miss with the fence and nearby road highlighted the potential dangers when aircraft leave the runway surface. The ground stop remained in effect as of the latest FAA advisory, with the medium probability of extension indicating that restrictions could linger. With the busy Thanksgiving travel window underway, the ground stop rippled through flight schedules, leaving travelers facing waits and uncertainty.