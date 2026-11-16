FAA Investigates FAA Ground Stop and AAA Projects Dip in Thanksgiving Travel Due to Costs

The FAA is investigating the cause of a recent nationwide ground stop, while AAA reports a slight decrease in Thanksgiving travel numbers as higher costs deter some Americans from holiday trips.

Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox,The Federal Aviation Administration is still investigating the exact cause of Friday's 4.5 hour nationwide ground stop that resulted in thousands of cancellations this weekend, according to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

But they thinkThe good news is that MassPort said operations at Boston's Logan Airport are expected to return to"normal" today. As of 7:45 a.m., Flight Aware showed 34 delays and 13 cancellations in and out of Logan. Thanksgiving is just 10 days away, and for the first time since 2020, AAA is projecting a dip in holiday travel.

Also read AAA Forecasts Slight Drop in Thanksgiving Travel Amid High Costs

The agencyit expects 81.5 million Americans to travel 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving. That's 121,000 fewer travelers than last year. AAA Northeast spokesman Mark Schieldrop told WBUR's Dan Guzman that higher costs are, in part,"causing some would-be travelers to pump the brakes," even with a recent drop in gas prices. Still, with 90% of travelers taking cars to their destinations, traffic is inevitable. Here's when you should head out to avoid the worst of it, according to AAA's latest report: Before turkey day: AAA recommends traveling before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24 or before noon on Wednesday, Nov. 25. If you can swing it, there's also minimal traffic expected on Thanksgiving Day.

After turkey day: You'll want to head out before noon on Friday, Nov. 27, before 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28 and Sunday, Nov. 29, or before 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30 to steer clear of heavy congestion, according to AAA. Worst times to drive: You'll hit some of the worst traffic in the afternoons and evenings throughout the holiday week.

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AAA predicts some of the stickiest times to get to your destination will be 2 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday or noon to 7 p.m. on Wednesday. When driving home, try to avoid the windows of 1 to 7 p.m. on Friday, noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday or 2 to 7 p.m. on Monday.

Lindsay Clancy returns to court today to determine whether or not she'll face another trial for the strangling deaths of her three children in 2023. WBUR's Deborah Becker reports that prosecutors have not yet confirmed they would retry the case.

But if they do, Clancy could be tried for first-degree murder, or prosecutors could opt for lesser charges like second-degree murder or manslaughter, which would allow the defense to ask for a trial without a jury, Deb reports.already deniedGo deeper: Clancy's defense has argued she should not be held responsible for killing her children because she was experiencing postpartum psychosis. The national conversation surrounding Clancy's case has shone a spotlight on postpartum mental healthcare.

Check out Deb's latest below on how some doctors have seen more patients come forward to ask for help in the wake of the trial. The historic West Newton Cinema is gearing up for a major restoration, thanks to a $10 million donation from a familiar benefactor. The same donor whois behind the recent multi-million dollar gift, according to a Saturday press release from the West Newton Cinema Foundation, but the benefactor wishes to remain anonymous.

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The foundation says the cash will go toward a larger $23 million campaign to renovate the space, addressing deferred maintenance, enhancing accessibility and restoring its"Art Deco elegance.

" On the to-do list: West Newton Cinema will allot $5 million of the donation to add an elevator, accessible doorways and wheelchair accessible seating in all six of its theaters. Part of the gift will also be used to match funds to entice future donors, according to the press release.