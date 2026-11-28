The Federal Aviation Administration investigates after two American Airlines jets collided at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, causing damage but no injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an official investigation following a wingtip collision between two American Airlines aircraft at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The incident occurred on Friday, November 27, around 5:10 p.m. EST near Runway 19, resulting in damage to both jets but no reported injuries to passengers or crew. This event has raised immediate questions regarding ground operations safety at one of the United States busiest airspace corridors.

Details of the Taxiing Collision Incident

Flight 638, which was scheduled to depart for Dallas, made contact with Flight 2152, en route to Chicago, while both aircraft were taxiing for departure. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the timing and location of the collision, noting that the aircraft touched near the runway threshold. Air traffic control audio captured by ATC.com revealed the pilots were aware of the contact immediately. One pilot stated they were slightly over the hold short line and had swapped paint with the adjacent American Airlines jet. Social media footage showed a piece of a winglet lying on the tarmac after the event.

Also read American Airlines plane 'clipped' wing of another jet at DC airport

American Airlines Response and Maintenance Actions

American Airlines confirmed the collision in a statement to Newsweek on Friday evening. The carrier stated that both aircraft returned to the gate safely after the incident. Consequently, both planes have been removed from service to undergo comprehensive maintenance reviews and inspections by the airline's technical team. The airline emphasized that no injuries were reported among the passengers or crew on either flight. This operational pause allows for a thorough assessment of the structural integrity of the winglets and surrounding areas on both aircraft before they can return to active service.

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Reagan National Airport Safety History and Context

This collision occurs at an airport with a recent history of serious aviation incidents. On January 29, 2025, 67 people were killed when an American Airlines regional jet collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter during its approach. The National Transportation Safety Board later concluded that the disaster was preventable, attributing it to systemic failures and the Federal Aviation Administration's decision to allow helicopter operations near commercial flight paths without adequate safeguards. Data reviewed after that crash showed thousands of instances where commercial aircraft and helicopters came within prescribed separation distances near the airport. The Federal Aviation Administration acknowledged that warning signs existed but had not been translated into immediate action.

Recent Near Misses and Regulatory Changes

Following the fatal January collision, the Federal Aviation Administration implemented several safety measures. These included restricting helicopter traffic around the airport, reducing arrival rates, and increasing supervisory staffing in the air traffic control tower. A new management team was also put in place at the tower to oversee operations more closely. Despite these changes, other incidents have occurred. On March 28, 2025, a Delta Air Lines jet received a cockpit collision warning as four U.S. Air Force jets approached Arlington National Cemetery. Less than two weeks later, on April 10, 2025, the wingtip of American Eagle Flight 5490 struck American Eagle Flight 4522 on a taxiway. That earlier incident involved 76 passengers on the Charleston-bound flight and 67 on the New York-bound plane, with several members of Congress aboard the latter. Some lawmakers cited these recurring issues as evidence of the need for additional aviation safety resources and systemic reforms to prevent future accidents at Reagan National Airport.