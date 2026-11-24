The FAA is investigating an Amazon Prime Air drone that struck a fiber-optic line and crashed into a Michigan resident's garage after a delivery, causing minor property damaGe but no injuries.

Investigation Launched After Drone Strikes Residential Structure

The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation following a significant incident involving an Amazon Prime Air drone in Huntington Woods Michigan , on Friday,November 20. The unmanned aerial vehicle, which weighs approximately eighty pounds, crashed into the garage of a local resident shortly after completing a delivery operation. The incident has drawn attention from federal regulators, with an FAA spokesman confirming that the agency is actively reviewing the event to determine the cause of the accident. Additionally, the National Transportation Safety Board indicated that it is gathering information to decide whether to initiate its own formal investigation into the crash.

The sequence of events began when Jim Brennan and his wife ordered a bottle of shampoo for delivery. While they anticipated a standard ground delivery, they received a notification that the item would arrive by drone within seven minutes. The package was successfully dropped off in their backyard. However, as the MK30 drone ascended to return to its base, it encountered an unexpected obstacle. According to Mr. Brennan, the aircraft struck a fiber-optic cable while attempting to clear the area. The collision resulted in the detachment of one of the drone's propellers, causing the aircraft to forfeit stability and control. Mr. Brennan described the scene, noting that the drone appeared to struggle desperately to regain altitude yet ultimately spiraled out of control due to the mechanical damage sustained.

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The out-of-control drone eventually descended onto the adjacent property, landing on the garage roof belonging to Logan Coomes. the impact caused visible damage to the structure,including displaced shingles and a compromised section at the peak of the roof that residents fear could lead to water intrusion during rainy weather. The drone became pinned between the roof structure and an electrical line, necessitating the involvement of DTE Energy personnel to safely retrieve the aircraft. A response team from Amazon arrived at the scene within ten minutes of the crash and, working with utility workers, removed the damaged drone around 7:30 PM that evening. No injuries were reported to any residents, bystanders, or utility workers during the incident or the subsequent cleanup process.

Resident Perspectives and Safety Concerns

The residents involved in the incident have expressed mixed feelings regarding the novel technology. Mr. Coomes reported that Amazon representatives were courteous and responsive regarding the property damage. The firm offered to cover repair costs and provided a one-hundred-dollar gift card as a gesture of goodwill. Despite the resolution of the imediate financial concerns,both Mr. Brennan and Mr. Coomes raised serious questions about the safety protocols of the delivery system. Mr. Brennan, who recorded video of the crash while on a walk, emphasized that the drone failed to detect and avoid a simple fiber-optic line,suggesting a poteNtial gap in the aircraft's perception capabilities. He noted that while he is open to future drone deliveries, his home has been added to a no-drone list as a precautionary measure until the company can prove improved obstacle avoidance mechanisms.

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Amazon spokesperson Jack Stelzner issued a statement asserting that safety is the company's top priority and characterizing such incidents as extremely rare. The company highlighted that Prime Air drones have successfully delivered hundreds of thousands of packages this year, with nearly six thousand flights occurring daily. Stelzner stated that Amazon conducts a thorough internal review after any delivery that does not proceed as planned, using the findings to enhance service reliability. The company reaffirmed its commitment to using its advanced perception systems, which are designed to detect and navigate around obstacles such as clotheslines, trampolines, and other static objects that may not be visible in satellite imagery.

Broader Context of Drone Delivery Expansion

This crash represents a notable setback in Amazon's aggressive expansion of its Prime Air service, which launched in southeast Michigan late last year with operations in Hazel Park and Pontiac. The firm has announced plans to expand its reach to nearly five hundred cities and towns by the end of the year, marking a six-fold increase in its operational footprint. The long-term goal is to serve half a billion customers annually by the end of the decade. The MK30 drones, which are limited to carrying payloads of five pounds or less, are intended to deliver a variety of items including groceries, cosmetics, medicine,and electronics. Despite the technical challenges, Amazon remains confident in the robustness of its technology and the safety records of its fleet.

While Amazon claims that there have been no prior crashes in Michigan, sources familiar with the program have suggested that this is not the first incident in the state, a claim the firm denies. The incident in Huntington Woods follows other reported accidents involving MK30 drones, including a collision with a crane outside of Phoenix last fall, which also resulted in no injuries but substantial damage to the aircraft. In response to that previous incident, Amazon introduced enhanced visual landscape inspections to better monitor for moving obstructions. The ongoing investigation by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will likely scrutinize these safety measures to determine if additional regulatory or technological safeguards are required as the industry continues to integrate autonomous aircraft into residential neighborhoods.