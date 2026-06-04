The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued temporary flight restrictions on drone operations in parts of Renton and Tukwila through July 2

has issued temporary flight restrictions on drone operations in parts of Renton and Tukwila through July 20 in connection with The restricted airspace includes areas within a one-mile radius of Boeing facilities, The Landing in Renton, and the Seattle Sounders FC Center at Longacres, police said.

The airspace limitations are being actively monitored, and drone operators are urged to avoid launching devices in the affected areas, authorities said. The restrictions went into effect on June 1 and remained in effect through 11:59 p.m. July 20, officials said. Exceptions are limited to drones used in support of law enforcement, fire, or search and rescue operations, or by commercial operators holding a Special Governmental Interest waiver.

The City of Renton is expected to serve as a base camp for Belgium’s national soccer team, with practices scheduled at the Sounders training facility. All lanes of westbound State Route 18 have been blocked for hours at Interstate 5 in Federal Way after a crash that killed two people and hurt two others. A semi-truck was destroyed in a devastating fire early Thursday that closed westbound Interstate 90 near Cle Elum for hours.

Photos from the Washington State DepFormer Seattle Seahawks wide receiver and longtime civic leader Doug Baldwin is raising concerns about Gov. Bob Ferguson's handling of clemency cases. The man accused of killing a University of Washington student is due back in court Thursday where he will enter a plea. Newly released surveillance video is at the center of the case against a man accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old Quusaa Margars.





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