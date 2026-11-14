FAA Imposes Nationwide Ground Stop on US Flights Amid Safety Concerns

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop affecting all US airports on November 13, 2026. This rare directive causes widespread cancellations and delays.

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a comprehensive ground stop for all flights at airports across the United States on Friday, November 13, 2026. This unprecedented directive was triggered by an unspecified extraordinary circumstance accompanied by significant safety concerns that require immediate regulatory intervention.

Nationwide Flight Disruptions and Cancellations

This event marks the first nationwide ground stop since 2023 when a pilot notification system malfunctioned. The last time such a sweeping restriction occurred was following the tragic September 11 attacks, highlighting the severe nature of the current situation. As a direct result, flights across the country are experiencing significant delays or complete cancellations throughout the day.

Also read FAA orders nationwide airport ground stop due to 'communication issue'

Passengers waiting at major hubs like Los Angeles International Airport on Friday morning witnessed extensive disruptions as families waited at terminals for updated information. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that flights already airborne at the time the ground stop was announced are cleared to continue their journeys. However, any aircraft scheduled for departure from the ground must remain stationary until further notice.

Major Airline Response and Waiver Policies

Major carriers have immediately activated contingency plans to assist affected travelers. United Airlines announced it will waive change fees and fare differences for customers who decide not to take their flights due to the disruption. Passengers can reschedule their trips provided the new United flight departs between November 12, 2026, and November 20, 2026.

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Tickets must be modified or canceled prior to the departure of the original flight to qualify for these waivers. Travelers must book the new flight in the same cabin class and between the same cities as the original reservation. If passengers choose a new trip after November 12, 2026, or select a different destination, United will still waive change fees but may require payment for any fare difference.

Alaska Airlines and Third-Party Booking Protocols

Alaska Airlines has implemented a separate waiver policy allowing passengers to change trips without any fee. This specific waiver applies to new travel through November 16, 2026, in the same cabin class with no fare difference applied. This offer is valid only for tickets issued directly by Alaska Airlines, which can be identified by a 13-digit ticket number beginning with the Alaska Airlines code 027.

Consumers who purchased their tickets through third-party vendors such as Expedia or other travel agencies must contact those providers directly for assistance. The Federal Aviation Administration noted that it remains unclear when the ground stop will be lifted or how long the restrictions will last. Travelers are advised to monitor official channels for real-time updates regarding the status of their specific flights.

Past Precedents and Future Expectations

The aviation industry has not seen a nationwide halt of this magnitude in over two decades. The previous instance in 2023 involved a technical failure in the pilot notification system that disrupted operations globally. Aviation experts suggest that airports will need to accommodate previous delayed flights on top of those originally scheduled for normal times once restrictions ease.

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Officials recommend that passengers remain patient and kind to airport workers who have no control over the cancellations. Travelers may also want to consider using bag trackers to monitor luggage in the event of communication or scheduling fallout after the ground stop is lifted. The Federal Aviation Administration continues to evaluate the situation to determine when safe operations can resume across the national air space.