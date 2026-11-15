The Federal Aviation Administration grounded hundreds of flights nationwide on Friday following a temporary telecommunications outage affecting multiple Air Traffic Control Centers. While no timeline for resolution was established, officials confirmed all airborne flights were accounted for and ruled out a link to the global Microsoft outage. The incident drew bipartisan criticism for the agency's lack of transparency regarding the cause and scope of the disruption.

The Federal Aviation Administration halted all flights on Friday due to an unspecified communications issue that affected multiple Air Traffic Control Centers.via X,"There has been a temporary tele communications outage - out of an abundance of caution all flights have been halted.

Every flight has been accounted for and international flights will be handled on a case by case basis.

Also read FAA Ground Stop Halts US Flights Amid Software Outage

" The halt reportedly grounded hundreds of flights before their departures, and passengers said arriving flights were delayed from moving to their gates. Flights already in the air were allowed to continue. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said FAA technicians are investigating the issue, which Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said was unrelated to the global Microsoft outage that began earlier in the day. No timeline was established.

Coverage was similar across the political spectrum, with outlets on both the left and right criticizing the FAA's lack of transparency, as well as the unknown cause and extent of the issue. CNBC highlighted,"Nationwide ground stops are extremely rare. In January 2023, the FAA halted flights because of issues with a pilot alert system. Before that, traffic was halted nationwide after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

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" Just the News and CNNthis context as well, and BBC further reported,"Mullin sought to reassure the public, saying repeatedly that this isn't 'another 9/11. '"over 2,000 video gamers to serve as air traffic controllers in August as part of the Transportation Department's hiring campaign launched in April. Duffy then announced that the department met 94% of its hiring goal .

Strategic Management of Airspace Routing Trajectories technology in September for a 90-day trial in Washington, DC, to"analyz airline schedules, weather, airport capacity, airspace conditions, and operational constraints to predict traffic flows and identify potential conflicts before they occur.

" ItThe Federal Aviation Administration announced Friday that it is imposing a nationwide ground stop on all departing flights,"due to extraordinary circumstance and reasons for safety. " Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed the order impacted all American airports and comes after a communication issue impacted all Air Route Traffic Control Centers.

Flights have been grounded across the US due to an air traffic control communications issue - here's what we know so far There's no indication that this is an attack against the US, the homeland security secretary says, adding that"everybody's safe" - what else did he say? The Federal Aviation Administration halted departing flights nationwide at about 4 p.m. on Friday, a rare measure, after reporting communications issues affecting"multiple" air traffic control centers.

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Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said Friday at the White House that there was no indication that the issues were a threat to the United States... The HillNewsNation