FAA Grounds All US Flights November 13 2026 Due to AI Glitch

The Federal Aviation Administration grounded all US flights on November 13 2026. The nationwide stoppage resulted from regional air traffic control communications failures linked to a new AI system rollout.

The Federal Aviation Administration grounded all commercial flights across the United States on Friday afternoon, November 13, 2026. The unprecedented order was issued due to extraordinary circumstances that compromised national safety standards. This rare event marks only the second time such a comprehensive ground stop has occurred since the tragic events of September 11, 2001. The decision immediately halted millions of passengers from traveling and caused widespread chaos at major hubs.

Root Cause of National Ground Stop

Officials identified severe communications problems within regional air traffic control centers as the primary driver for the shutdown. These technical failures prevented controllers from maintaining safe separation between aircraft in the sky. The Federal Aviation Administration stated that the ground stop was necessary to prevent potential collisions and ensure passenger safety during the system failure. Investigators are now examining whether the issue stems from the agency's recent nationwide implementation of a new artificial intelligence system. This AI technology was designed to automatically identify problems and reroute planes, but it appears to have triggered the communications breakdown instead.

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Passenger Impact at Major Hubs

Travelers faced immediate disruption at key airports including Orlando International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Screens at Orlando International Airport displayed numerous delays as passengers waited in terminal areas. At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, passengers made their way to claim luggage after flights were canceled. Empty security checkpoints and lines for jet blue employees answering questions highlighted the scale of the disruption. Passengers like Lesly Reyes, whose flight to New York was delayed, were forced to wait on the floor of the terminal. The Broward Sheriff's Office deployed deputies to assist with crowd control and security at the Florida airport.

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Investigation into AI System Failure

Analysts are closely monitoring whether the communications problems are directly linked to the new artificial intelligence rollout. The Federal Aviation Administration initiated the use of this AI system to help identify problems and reroute planes more efficiently. However, the current investigation suggests the technology may have caused the very errors it was meant to prevent. Experts note that integrating new technology into critical infrastructure carries significant risks. The agency has not yet confirmed whether the AI system is solely responsible for the regional center failures. Further technical analysis is required to determine if software bugs or hardware incompatibilities are to blame.

Recovery Timeline and Future Outlook

The Federal Aviation Administration indicated that all flights would remain grounded until further notice. This open-ended timeline created uncertainty for airlines and travelers attempting to reschedule trips. The last time a similar nationwide grounding occurred was shortly after the September 11 attacks, making this event historically significant. The duration of the disruption depends on how quickly engineers can resolve the communications issues. Airlines are currently assessing the financial impact of canceled flights and delayed crews. The recovery process will likely involve a gradual restart of air traffic control in less affected regions first.