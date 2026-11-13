FAA Grounds All US Flights Due to Nationwide Communications Outage

The Federal Aviation Administration implements a full national ground stop Friday afternoon after regional air traffic control centers experience critical telecommunications failures.

The Federal Aviation Administration initiated a comprehensive nationwide ground stop on Friday afternoon, halting all commercial and private aircraft across the United States. The decision was driven by a severe telecommunications outage disrupting communications at regional air traffic control centers. This emergency measure was described by the agency as a necessary precaution taken due to extraordinary circumstances and immediate safety concerns.

Government Officials Respond to Crisis

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed that a technical communications issue was actively affecting the 22 regional air traffic control centers responsible for directing planes between airports nationwide. Duffy stated that FAA technicians are currently investigating the root cause of the disruption to restore normal operations as quickly as possible. He emphasized that the grounding was a preventive measure to ensure no aircraft were placed in airspace where safe communication could not be guaranteed.

Also read FAA Abruptly Grounds All Flights Over ‘Extraordinary Circumstances’

Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin addressed the public to calm fears, stating there was no indication of a nefarious attack or threat to the United States. Mullin characterized the event strictly as a telecommunications outage rather than a security breach. He noted that the President had been briefed on the situation and that the immediate priority was ensuring all planes currently in the air could land safely.

Mullin explicitly downplayed comparisons to the September 11, 2001, attacks, noting that this situation was fundamentally different and rooted in technical failure. He added that while details were still emerging, there was no clear information on how long the stoppage would last, but reassured the public that there was no reason to be afraid.

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Operational Impact and Passenger Experience

The FAA issued a ground stop order that was set to run through at least 11 p.m. ET on Friday. The agency confirmed on social media that all flights had been accounted for and that international flights would be handled on a case-by-case basis. Passengers experienced significant disruptions, including those on an American Airlines flight traveling from Wichita to Chicago who received text messages citing air traffic conditions in Chicago.

The American Airlines aircraft sat on the runway for approximately one hour before the captain announced that the air traffic problem was nationwide. Consequently, the plane returned to the gate, allowing passengers to deboard. The airline informed travelers that no one would be rebooked for at least an hour following the incident, highlighting the immediate logistical challenges faced by airlines and travelers.

Historical Context and Technical Analysis

This event marks the first nationwide ground stop since January 2023, when a key FAA computer system malfunctioned and triggered a cascading air traffic jam. Prior to that incident, the last time such a measure was taken was immediately following the September 11, 2001, attacks. The rarity of such a widespread shutdown underscores the severity of the current communications failure.

Aviation safety expert and former United Airlines pilot Steve Arroyo suggested the issue appears similar to a regional outage experienced in September, but on a much larger scale. Arroyo speculated that the problem could be linked to outdated technology used by air traffic controllers. He explained that if old wires are run down or systems fail, it is safer to stop airplanes on the ground than to risk losing communication with them mid-flight.

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Looking Ahead and Safety Protocols

The Federal Aviation Administration continues to monitor the situation closely as technicians work to resolve the telecommunications outage. The agency stated that the ground stop was imposed out of an abundance of caution to protect passengers and crew. As the weekend progresses, airlines and airports will need to manage the backlog of delayed and diverted flights once communications are fully restored.

Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for the most up-to-date information regarding their travel plans. The incident has renewed discussions about the modernization of air traffic control infrastructure to prevent future widespread disruptions. For now, the focus remains on ensuring the safe landing of all airborne aircraft and the orderly resumption of flights.