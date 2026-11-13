FAA Grounds All US Flights Due to Communications Failure

The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop on Friday afternoon due to regional air traffic control communication outages. Officials confirmed the issue was a telecommunications failure, not a security threat.

The Federal Aviation Administration implemented a nationwide ground stop on Friday afternoon, halting all civilian flights across the United States due to critical communications failure s at regional air traffic control centers. The emergency order was triggered by an unexpected telecommunications outage that disrupted the systems used by controllers to direct aircraft en route between airports nationwide. This unprecedented event marks the first total halt to U.S. aviation since January 2023, when a computer system malfunction caused a similar cascading traffic jam. The last prior instance of a nationwide ground stop occurred in the immediate aftermath of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Federal Officials Confirm Technical Failure

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy stated that the decision to ground all flights was made due to extraordinary circumstances and strictly for reasons of safety. He confirmed that a communications issue was currently affecting the 22 regional air traffic control centers responsible for managing airspace between airports. Duffy noted that Federal Aviation Administration technicians are actively investigating the root cause of the technical disruption to restore normal operations. The agency emphasized that the stoppage was an abundance of caution to prevent any risk to aircraft that might still be in the air.

Also read FAA Abruptly Grounds All Flights Over ‘Extraordinary Circumstances’

Homeland Security Rules Out Terrorist Attack

Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin assured the public that there is no indication of a nefarious attack or security threat against the United States. Mullin described the event simply as a telecommunications outage and stated that the president had been fully briefed on the situation. He emphasized that all flights currently airborne have been accounted for and are landing safely, urging citizens to have no reason to be afraid. Mullin explicitly downplayed comparisons to the September 11, 2001 attacks, stating that he would not go down that road as the current situation is fundamentally different.

Advertisement

Impact on Passengers and Airlines

The disruption caused immediate confusion for travelers, including passengers on an American Airlines flight from Wichita to Chicago. The plane sat on the runway for approximately one hour before the captain announced the air traffic problem was nationwide and ordered the return to the gate. Passengers received text messages citing air traffic conditions in Chicago, and the airline stated that no one would be rebooked for at least one hour after deboarding. The Federal Aviation Administration noted on social media that international flights would be handled on a case-by-case basis to manage the complex logistics of the halt.

Expert Analysis on Outdated Infrastructure

Aviation safety expert and former United Airlines pilot Steve Arroyo suggested the issue appears similar to a regional outage in September that affected hundreds of flights across the Northeast, but on a national scale. Arroyo indicated that the problem could be linked to outdated technology used by air traffic controllers, such as run-down wires that fail to support reliable communication. He explained that when controllers cannot maintain contact, the only safe option is to stop airplanes on the ground to avoid risking untracked aircraft in the sky. The Federal Aviation Administration ground stop order is scheduled to run through at least 11 p.m. ET on Friday.