FAA Grounds All U.S. Flights After Regional ATC Communication Failure, First Nationwide Stop Since 2023

The FAA has halted all US departures due to regional air traffic control communication failures. This nationwide stoppage impacts sports teams and cargo shipping with no signs of malicious intent.

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a complete halt to all departing flights across the United States on Friday afternoon following a widespread malfunction in regional air traffic control communications systems. This significant operational shutdown marks the first time the United States has experienced a nationwide grounding of air traffic since a key computer system malfunction in January 2023. The last such event prior to that occurred after the tragic attacks on September 11, 2001. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed that the disruption stems from technical failures at the 22 regional centers responsible for directing aircraft between airports nationwide.

Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin addressed the growing public concern by stating there is currently no indication that this event represents a nefarious attack against the nation. He characterized the incident strictly as a telecommunications outage rather than a security breach or terrorism. Mullin noted that while communication systems are affected, officials are still able to communicate at certain levels, though some systems remain overwhelmed. The ground stop order is expected to run through at least 11 p.m. Eastern on Friday.

Also read FAA Abruptly Grounds All Flights Over ‘Extraordinary Circumstances’

European aviation authorities suspended all U.S.-bound departures at the request of the FAA, implementing a ban from 5 p.m. Eastern on Friday until midnight. This measure prevents inbound aircraft from entering contested airspace during the chaos. Mexico's federal aviation agency also grounded all scheduled flights from Mexican airports headed to the United States. These international restrictions highlight the global ripple effects of the domestic communication blackout.

As of 5:50 p.m. Eastern, aviation analytics data from Cirium revealed that at least 600 flights had been diverted. Of these, 496 were redirected to their original departure airports, while 104 were sent to alternate destinations such as Chicago O'Hare, Denver International, and Dallas Fort Worth. Some international flights have been permitted to take off specifically because they are departing U.S. airspace, including routes to Asia and Hawaii. San Francisco airport confirmed that flights headed across the Pacific Ocean were cleared to leave the airport starting around that time.

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Alaska Airlines confirmed that its internal flights within Alaska and between Hawaiian neighbor islands remained unaffected by the national shutdown. The carrier noted that West Coast to Hawaii routes continued normally, and international departures from Honolulu were cleared for takeoff. However, the airline stated that the ground stop still impacted broader operations, forcing the cancellation of certain domestic flights and the diversion of others until the FAA lifts the restriction. Recovery efforts will take significant time to get operations back on track for the remainder of the day.

The sudden grounding created immediate chaos for professional sports teams attempting to travel to weekend fixtures. The NFL, NBA, NHL, and college athletic conferences all faced significant logistical nightmares as teams were stranded in transit. Several high-profile college football programs, including the No. 2 Utah Utes, eighth-ranked Texas Longhorns, and No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers, were left at a standstill as they departed for road games. The Brooklyn Nets were among five NBA teams stranded in transit for Saturday matchups, having just boarded their plane in New Orleans.

FedEx, the world's largest cargo airline, reported that its nearly 700 aircraft are monitoring the ground stop. Spokesperson Shannon Davis noted that contingency plans are being activated to minimize service disruptions for the 17 million packages and 20 million pounds of freight the company ships daily. The FAA's ground stop applies to all departing flights at U.S. airports, meaning cargo and package shipping operations relying on air transport will face delays until normal flight operations can resume.

Approximately 11,000 flights carrying more than 1.5 million passengers were scheduled to depart U.S. airports after 4 p.m. Eastern. This high volume creates a high probability of continued cancellations and diversions as the industry works through the backlog. Travelers are strongly encouraged to check their flight statuses directly with their airlines before heading to the airport. The Federal Aviation Administration's website advised that all flights have been accounted for and that international flights will be handled on a case-by-case basis.

Aviation experts suggest the issue may be linked to outdated technology used by air traffic controllers. Former United Airlines pilot Steve Arroyo indicated that if controllers lose the ability to communicate, they must stop airplanes on the ground to avoid risking aircraft in the air without contact. Pilots are trained to maintain headings and vectors given before the problem and revert to filed flight plans if the outage continues. This is not linked to the FAA's new AI-powered SMART system, which is designed to predict problems rather than manage real-time communications.

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Microsoft also issued a statement clarifying that its recent service outages affecting Outlook and other platforms were completely unrelated to the aviation communications failure. This dismissal came amid speculation that the two tech disruptions might be connected. The National Weather Service also clarified that its radar and website remained fully operational, correcting false reports that the agency was experiencing communication issues during the broader system failure.

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joked about helping people rebook flights during a convention in Denver, referencing the freeze in air transportation. He stated he would be available in the hotel bar for anyone needing assistance. The White House held a briefing featuring Secretary Mullin and Transportation Secretary Duffy to provide updates on the situation. Passengers at major hubs like Chicago O'Hare and Los Angeles International Airport faced extended delays, with some choosing to stay the night rather than continue the journey.

Homeland Security Secretary Mullin emphasized that the immediate priority was ensuring that planes still in the air would land safely. He downplayed comparisons to the September 11 attacks, stating that this was a telecommunication outage and not a threat to the United States. The agency is managing midair flights on a case-by-case basis to help them land safely. Officials continue to investigate the root cause of the outage, with no clear timeline for when normal operations will fully resume.

Passengers shared stories of frustration and uncertainty as they waited at airports. Some called family members to explain the delays, while others debated whether to drive or wait out the situation. A Delta passenger flying from Detroit to Fort Lauderdale recorded a midair announcement explaining the ground stop, noting that other planes would be unable to depart. Despite the disruption, many passengers took the delays in stride, hoping to reach their final destinations once the FAA lifts the restriction.