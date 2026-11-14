FAA Lifts Historic Nationwide Ground Stop After Telecommunications Outage Disrupts US Aviation

The FAA ordered a historic nationwide ground stop due to air traffic control communications failures. Travelers faced major disruptions as officials investigated the cause.

The Federal Aviation Administration lifted the historic nationwide ground stop on Friday evening, ending a rare and severe disruption that halted commercial flights across the United States. This measure, described as only the second time such an action has been taken since the September 11, 2001 attacks, was implemented due to extraordinary circumstances stemming from a widespread telecommunications outage. The decision to restore partial flight operations comes after officials confirmed that the communication failure affecting 22 regional air traffic control centers had been resolved sufficiently to allow for safer navigation.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed that the agency was actively investigating the root cause of the communication issue that forced the unprecedented grounding. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin addressed the public from the White House to clarify that there was no indication the outage constituted a nefarious cyberattack against the nation. He described the incident strictly as a telecommunications failure, urging citizens to remain calm and assured them that everyone currently flying was safe.

Also read FAA Abruptly Grounds All Flights Over ‘Extraordinary Circumstances’

The consequences of the ground stop were profound and immediate, disrupting potentially thousands of planned flights and upending travel plans for millions of passengers through at least the late hours of Friday night. Aviation analytics firm Cirium reported that at least 827 flights had been diverted as a result of the chaos. Of these, 670 flights were sent back to their airports of origin, while 157 were redirected to alternative airports across the country to ensure passenger safety.

Major hubs bore the brunt of the logistical nightmare, with passengers stranded at Washington Dulles International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, and Nashville International Airport. The restrictions applied explicitly to domestic flights, while international flights were handled on a case-by-case basis. Some international flights were observed taking off during the evening, suggesting a partial or selective recovery of operational capacity for cross-border traffic.

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The human impact on travelers was significant and highly visible at major airports like Chicago O'Hare International Airport. Travelers watched screens display delays across the board, with some debating whether to stay the night or find alternative routes. Amber McQuilkin, a software engineer from Seattle, expressed frustration over the lack of information while fearing she would miss the League of Legends world finals in New York. She contemplated abandoning her flight and driving the long distance home, but recognized the impracticality and misery of such a journey.

Sports teams and cargo carriers also faced significant operational paralysis. NBA, NHL, and college sports teams found themselves stranded while attempting to reach their destinations for upcoming games. The National Football League left its teams uncertain about whether the issue would resolve in time for them to travel to their scheduled matches. Cargo flights were delayed as well, with FedEx announcing it was prepared to activate contingency plans to minimize potential disruptions to global supply chains.

United Airlines and American Airlines confirmed that flights already in the air would continue to their destinations to ensure passenger safety above the ground. American Airlines promised an all-hands-on-deck approach to rebook customers as soon as the FAA lifted the nationwide ground stop. The situation remained fluid, with over 11,000 flights carrying more than 1.5 million passengers scheduled to depart US airports after 4 p.m. EST, raising the likelihood of further cancellations and diversions.

Despite the nationwide aviation halt, other major events continued unaffected. SpaceX successfully launched its Starship rocket from Texas on Friday afternoon on its latest test flight, demonstrating that the telecommunications outage did not impact all critical infrastructure sectors simultaneously. The contrast highlighted the specific vulnerability of the air traffic control network compared to other federal and private sector operations.

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Investigators are now looking at whether there is any link to the FAA's nationwide rollout of a new artificial intelligence system designed to help identify problems and reroute planes. However, this system operates out of one location near Washington, D.C., and merely sends recommendations to the air traffic control centers, suggesting the core issue lies deeper within the regional infrastructure. The government has been working to overhaul outdated technology since Congress approved $12.5 billion for the project last year.

Miles of old copper wires have been replaced with fiber optic lines, and old radio systems are gradually being replaced at airports across the country. Yet, much work remains, with Transportation Secretary Duffy stating that another $30 billion will be needed to complete the modernization work. The White House has begun lobbying Congress to approve these additional funds to prevent similar widespread failures in the future.

Aviation safety expert Steve Arroyo noted that the problem appeared similar to a regional air traffic control communication outage in September that snarled hundreds of flights across the Northeast, except this time on a nationwide scale. He explained that if controllers lack communication ability, whether due to run-down wires or other reasons, they must stop airplanes on the ground to avoid risking lives. The distinction from the post-9/11 ground stop was that pilots were not told to land immediately, but rather prevented from departing or continuing flights without reliable contact.