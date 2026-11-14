FAA Grounds All Flights Disrupting NBA, NHL, and College Football Travel on November 13 2026

The FAA suspended all flights on Friday causing chaos for professional and college sports teams traveling to weekend games including Texas and Tennessee.

The Federal Aviation Administration grounded all commercial and private flights across the United States on Friday November 13 2026 causing immediate logistical chaos for major professional and collegiate sports organizations. The sudden nationwide suspension disrupted travel plans for teams in the NBA NHL and NCAA football who were preparing for critical weekend matchups. The grounding left athletes coaches and staff stranded at airports or in hotels while organizers scrambled to adjust schedules and find alternative transportation methods to ensure players could reach their destinations for scheduled games.

FAA Suspension and Communication Failures

The Federal Aviation Administration halted all air traffic due to extraordinary circumstances stemming from critical communication failures at regional air traffic control centers. The agency enforced a complete stop on flights that lasted for more than four hours before gradually lifting the ban later that Friday evening. Officials cited the breakdown in communications as the primary cause for the unprecedented ground stop which affected every major airport in the country including the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport where planes remained parked on runways during the crisis.

Also read FAA Abruptly Grounds All Flights Over ‘Extraordinary Circumstances’

Transportation Secretary Prioritizes Charter Flights

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy addressed the situation in Washington after the ban was lifted emphasizing that general aviation would receive priority handling during the resumption of air traffic. Duffy specifically noted that larger aircraft movements would take precedence over smaller flights to help clear the backlog of delayed travelers. He strongly encouraged college football teams utilizing charter flights to contact the FAA immediately to coordinate their departure times and ensure they could arrive safely for their respective games.

College Football Schedules and Team Responses

Major college football programs including the Utah Utes Texas Longhorns and Tennessee Volunteers faced significant disruptions as they were already en route to visit ranked opponents like Arizona LSU and Texas A&M. The Southeastern Conference confirmed it was in close contact with its member institutions to assess the impact on student athlete welfare and coordinate appropriate responses. Several teams had to make sudden decisions to return to their campuses or switch to ground transportation to avoid missing their scheduled matches.

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Alternative Travel and Game Time Adjustments

The Auburn Tigers opted to travel by bus to Mississippi State which prompted the SEC to delay their kickoff time from noon to 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time to provide a buffer. Similarly Purdue University chartered buses for its game in Iowa while the Big 12 Conference adjusted its slate by moving the Kansas versus West Virginia game to 3:30 p.m. and shifting the Arizona State to UCF contest to 5:30 p.m. to accommodate delayed arrivals from Florida.

Professional Leagues and Official Logistics

The disruption also affected professional leagues with the NBA and NHL teams facing pressure to reach their venues on time for weekend contests. While specific professional game times were not all shifted immediately the uncertainty impacted travel logistics for players and staff across the country. Referees assigned to college games were reported to have arrived safely according to the Big Ten Conference but the broader concern remained for the smooth operation of the weekend sports calendar following the FAA incident.