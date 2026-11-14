FAA Grounds All Flights at Des Moines International Airport Due to Nationwide Telecommunication Outage

The FAA has issued a nationwide ground stop, affecting all flights at Des Moines International Airport, citing extraordinary safety circumstances and a telecommunication outage. Travelers are advised to check with airlines for updates as no timeline for resumption is currently available.

DES MOINES, Iowa -- All flights at the Des Moines International Airport have been grounded as part of a nationwide FAA order. The FAA notice said the ground stop was being imposed “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.

”Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said while fielding questions outside the White House, referencing the Federal Aviation Administration.

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“There was no indication as of yet that this was a nefarious attack against us. It’s just a telecommunication outage as of right now. ” The Des Moines International Airport has confirmed that all flights have been grounded as part of the FAA order. Alert posted to the Des Moines International Airport website on Nov. 13, 2026, following the FAA order.

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"Due to the nationwide FAA ground stop, DSM travelers are strongly encouraged to check their flight status directly with their airline before heading to the airport for the latest information on delays or cancellations," a statement from a Des Moines International Airport spokesperson read. WHO 13 Crews on the scene have spoken with several flyers who say they received word that their flights were grounded, with no word on when departures would resume.

A West Des Moines resident was waiting for his flight to Nashville when he heard the announcement overhead. He told WHO 13's Brett Bachtle that if there was no word on how long flights would be grounded, he would likely attempt to get a car to travel to his destination.