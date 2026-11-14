FAA Ground Stoppage Could Impact One Of Hollywood's Busiest Weekends

The FAA's issuance of a nationwide ground stoppage has come on the eve of one of the entertainment industry's busiest weekends.

‘Magic The Gathering’ Netflix Animated Series ‘Planeswalker’ Unveils First-Look Photo & Release Window ‘Sunset P.I. ’ Comedy Starring Jake Johnson, Jane Levy & Keith David Sets Release Date At NBC; First Photos‘s issuance of a nationwide ground stoppage has come on the eve of one of the entertainment industry’s busiest weekends, as organizers scramble to determine if attendees will be able to make it to the events.

, a must-attend for every A-lister in the industry with more than 225 invited guests for this year’s show, is scheduled for Sunday at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation in Hollywood. It features honorees Glenn Close, Floyd Norman, and Ridley Scott. Killer Films producers Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler will receive the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award.

Also read All flights at San Diego International Airport grounded as part of national FAA stoppage order

With everyone in town, several events are planned around the Governors Awards, and attendees are scheduled for roundtables, Q&As, and other FYC events. Sony's Tom Rothman Hopes It Will Be A 'Brand New Day' For 'Spider-Man' As Studio Launches Major Best Picture Oscar Campaign: "Are You Telling Me There Are 10 Films Better Than This One?

"Rock ‘N Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony , Saturday at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Oasis, Sade, Luther Vandross and Wu-Tang Clan are on the performers list, along with honorees Celia Cruz, Fela Kuti, Queen Latifah, MC Lyte, Gram Parsons, Linda Creed, Arif Mardin, Jimmy Miller and Rick Rubin.

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Critics Choice 9th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema and Television , but good news here – Deadline understands there will be no impact on the program. Hosted by Roy Wood Jr., honorees include Debbie Allen, Quinta Brunson, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Chris Rock, Lamorne Morris, Katori Hall, Jaafar Jackson, Anthony Mackie, Stephan James, Sophie Okonedo, Ato Essandoh, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Arie Esiri and Chuko Esiri and Jaalen Best.wraps up Sunday in Los Angeles.

Foreign buyers and sellers set to fly home may be spending a longer time in L.A. than expected. Also impacted is Vancouver BC airport, traditionally the 8 pm flight from Vancouver to LAX has been called the “Hollywood flight typically filled with film and tv industry-ites returning from a week’s working in British Columbia.distributor Lionsgate told Deadline it is monitoring the situation. Johnny Depp Holiday Pic ‘Ebenezer’ Opening To Spirited $20M+ U.S.