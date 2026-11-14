FAA ground stop sends UW football back to campus before Michigan State game

The team was scheduled to depart Friday afternoon. A nationwide ground stop, issued by the Federal Aviation Administration that same day, has put a damper on the team's plans.

UW’s football, men’s basketball, men’s and women’s cross country, and men’s soccer teams were all facing separate travel obstacles ahead of Saturday’s games because of a sudden nationwide FAA ground stop.

University of Washington football players were among thousands of travelers nationwide impacted by a sudden FAA ground stop, issued Friday, Nov. 13.campus Friday afternoon after having previously departed for Boeing Field, scheduled to travel by air to East Lansing, Mich. , in preparation for Saturday's game against Michigan State University. The team was scheduled to depart Friday afternoon. A nationwide ground stop, issued by the Federal Aviation Administration that same day, put a damper on the team's plans.

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Neither NCAA nor UW officials have commented publicly on future plans for college athletics scheduled to commence on Saturday. The Associated Press reported that No. 2 Utah, No. 8 Texas and No. 9 Tennessee were also impacted by the sudden ground stop. Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin says there is no indication yet that the telecommunications outage was caused by a cyberattack.

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Mullin also said they are investigating whether the FAA's new artificial intelligence system that was recently rolled out had anything to do with the issues. Information in this article comes from the FOX 13 Seattle news team, as well as national reports from the Associated Press. Suspect in US Coast Guard murder released from jail on $3M bail