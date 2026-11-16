FAA Ground Stop Lifts as Travelers Navigate Delays Following Major System Failure

The FAA has ended the nation's longest ground stop in 25 years, caused by a faulty contractor upgrade to air traffic control systems, as passengers deal with lingering delays and cancellations at Chicago airports.

) — While things at Chicago airports are starting to get back on track after Friday’s nationwide ground stop, some travelers are still dealing with delays and cancellations Sunday.nation’s longest ground stop in 25 years , Federal Aviation Administration Administrator Bryan Bedford said.

He added that the “worst is behind us. ” At Chicago O'Hare International Airport, travelers say things have been a mixed bag. Some are frustrated, disappointed and exhausted by delays and cancellations, while others haven’t encountered any issues.

Also read FAA Lifts Nationwide Ground Stop After Router Failure Caused Four-Hour Flight Halt

“Everyone is kind of flustered, I would say,” Danielle Lewis said. “Everyone doesn’t know what’s going on. ” Lewis and Branden Blomeke were hoping to be in Hawaii by now to celebrate their birthdays.

However, a flight cancellation in Fort Wayne, Indiana, followed by another in Chicago, has them feeling defeated.

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“We’ve been waiting for a few hours now. We don’t fly out now until the morning,” Lewis said.

“We’re supposed to be in, like, L.A. already right now, waiting to go to Honolulu, so I just wish we were there already, but it is what it is. ”“I was fine. I flew in from Phoenix, so coming here was quite easy, honestly,” Aniyah Loftus said.

The problem began when contractor L3Harris Technologies Inc. was replacing a section of the air traffic control system’s old copper wire with new fiber wire, somehow causing the system to overload, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said. The work led to “intermittent” communications and radar gaps, prompting the government to shut down air traffic for more than four hours. Officials were investigating whether contractor “incompetence” or a faulty router was the cause,” he said.

L3Harris said in a statement that it was supporting the FAA in the investigation to understand what led to the ground stop and the company takes seriously the impact to travelers, airlines and air traffic operations. The Professional Aviation Safety Specialists, the union representing FAA technicians, said in a Saturday statement that the agency normally consults its own technicians ahead of time to assess the risks of upgrades or repairs.

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However, that did not happen in this case. Friday’s nationwide ground stop was the first since January 2023, when a key FAA computer system that sends notices to pilots malfunctioned. It was also the second nationwide stop since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. Andrew Charlton, an aviation consultant, said Friday’s stoppage affected about a quarter of the 45,000 flights in the U.S. each day.

“The knock-on effect of that is incredible,” said Charlton, managing director of Aviation Advocacy. “The aircraft doesn’t just fly from A to B and back … and then stop. It then moves onto C and then over to E and around and around and around. It is, of course, exacerbated if you’re talking about long-haul flights, international flights over the Atlantic or over the Pacific.

”During the incident, ground stops were issued at both O’Hare and Midway International Airport. Thousands of flights between the two airports were delayed or canceled. Travelers flying Monday are being urged to hope for the best but prepare for the worst. Passengers should allow themselves plenty of time at the airport and be prepared for continued delays as airlines work to get back on schedule.