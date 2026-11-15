FAA ground stop lifted, but Houston travelers still face delays, missing luggage

More than 24 hours after a nationwide FAA ground stop was lifted, travelers at Houston airports are still dealing with the fallout — including missed connections, canceled flights and hours spent waiting for luggage.

More than 24 hours after a nationwide FAA ground stop was lifted, travelers at Houston airports are still dealing with the fallout — including missed connections, canceled flights and hours spent waiting for luggage.

At George Bush Intercontinental Airport, suitcases were stacked throughout the baggage claim area Saturday as passengers tried to track down their belongings and find ways to get home. The FAA issued the nationwide ground stop Friday because of a telecommunications problem that affected air traffic control communications and radar systems. The restrictions were lifted Friday night after officials tested the systems and confirmed they were stable.

Also read FAA orders nationwide ground stop, halting flight departures at U.S. airports

RELATED: FAA lifts nationwide ground stop after telecommunications issue disrupts air travel across country But getting flights back on schedule is taking time. Airlines are working to reposition planes and crews, with delays and cancellations expected to continue through the weekend. Travelers’ plans turned upside down For one group of 13 women, the disruption put a bachelorette trip to Nicaragua off to a rough start. The group had been traveling from different parts of the country, including Colorado and Idaho.

After hours of delays, they missed their connecting flight in Houston. They were hoping to get back in the air Sunday morning, but some members of the group were still stranded in other parts of the country. The trip was originally planned for a full week. Now, the group hopes to arrive by Monday and make the most of the time they have left.

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“Vibes are still high but we are just gonna get there like 24 hours later hopefully so just missing out on one day,” Austin said. Other passengers were simply trying to get home. Lee, who was traveling back from Guam, experienced multiple flight changes and cancellations before reaching Houston. Her flight to Dallas was canceled, leaving her waiting for her luggage so she could rent a car and drive to San Angelo.

“I don’t have 8 to 10 hours. I gotta be home. Be in San Angelo, Texas,” Lee said. Airlines work to restore schedules The FAA says more than 3,500 flights were grounded during Friday’s disruption.

More than 8,000 flight operations resumed Friday night after the restrictions were lifted. RELATED: FAA ground stop: Can you get a refund if your flight is canceled? Here’s what to know Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the problem involved a router that overloaded other parts of the air traffic control system, affecting communications with aircraft and radar feeds. Officials said they are still investigating whether the problem was caused by an installation error or faulty equipment.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said Saturday he expected airline operations to largely return to normal by late Sunday. Passengers are encouraged to check directly with their airlines for the latest flight updates and baggage information before heading to the airport.