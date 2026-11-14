FAA Ground Stop Lifted After Nationwide Aviation Outage Disrupts Travel

The FAA lifted a nationwide ground stop after an aging telecommunications outage caused major flight disruptions. Airlines report ongoing delays and cancellations as they work to recover operations across key hubs.

The Federal Aviation Administration lifted a nationwide ground stop on November 13 following a significant telecommunications outage that halted air travel across the United States. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that systems were thoroughly tested and verified as stable before allowing flights to resume operations. This decision came after hours of uncertainty that left thousands of passengers stranded at major airports including New York City hubs and Newark Liberty International Airport.

Communication Failure Causes Widespread Delays

The outage stemmed from aging Air Traffic Control technology that became overloaded with data, resulting in instability within communications networks. Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin clarified during a news conference that a cyberattack was not the cause of the disruption. He emphasized that there was no indication of a nefarious attack and confirmed that all flights currently in the sky had been accounted for, assuring the public that there was no reason for fear. The temporary telecommunications outage was deemed out of the control of airlines, meaning carriers were only obligated to offer free rebooking or refunds for canceled flights.

Also read Watch Live: Officials give update as ground stop is lifted, FAA says

Political Response and Stakeholder Statements

New York Governor Kathy Hochul stated she had spoken with Port Authority Executive Director Kathryn Garcia and was actively seeking answers from federal officials to keep New Yorkers informed. U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand also released a statement confirming that her staff had requested detailed explanations from the U.S. Department of Transportation regarding the incident. Meanwhile, airport officials noted that while terminal operations remained unaffected, the duration of the FAA communications outage directly correlated with increased potential for future delays. Long Island MacArthur Airport officials warned that longer outages increased the risk of cancellations in the coming days as airlines attempted to reposition aircraft and crews.

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Airline Disruptions and Recovery Efforts

Major carriers faced significant operational hurdles as the nationwide ground stop impacted thousands of planes in the sky. JetBlue announced the cancellation of all remaining flights for the evening, except for Europe-bound departures from John F. Kennedy International Airport and Boston Logan International Airport. The airline expected disruptions to continue into the following day, including additional cancellations as they managed their recovery schedule. United Airlines confirmed that airborne flights would continue but barred new domestic departures while the ground stop remained in place. American Airlines reported that some flights from certain airports began receiving clearance to depart by 8:00 PM on November 13.

Traveler Impact and Future Outlook

Passengers at major hubs like LaGuardia Airport and Westchester County Airport reported abrupt changes to their travel plans. News 12 reporters Jill Croce, Daniella Rodriguez, and Jackie Gillis covered the unfolding events at Newark, JFK, and Westchester, interviewing travelers and monitoring ongoing impacts. Officials warned that despite the lifting of the ground stop, travelers should continue to expect delays and cancellations as airlines work to recover their networks. Air Canada also noted that flights between Canada, the Caribbean, and South America utilizing U.S. airspace could face additional disruptions as the industry stabilizes.