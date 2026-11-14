FAA Ground Stop Halts US Flights Amid Software Outage

The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop due to a critical communications software failure. Travelers face major disruptions as agencies investigate the non-cyberattack cause.

The Federal Aviation Administration implemented a nationwide ground stop affecting all departing flights within the United States. This rare order halted air traffic operations across the country for several hours. The disruption was triggered by a significant communications software issue within the aviation network. Officials stated that planes already airborne were permitted to continue to their destinations. However, no aircraft were allowed to take off from US airports during the crisis period.

Software Failure Causes Nationwide Disruption

The Federal Aviation Administration attributed the emergency ground stop to a problem with network routers. Airlines reported that the technical fault originated at Chicago Midway International Airport. From this central hub, the error cascaded through the national system. The FAA informed carriers that the outage affected Air Route Traffic Control Centers. These centers manage the flow of aircraft traveling across long distances in the US. The agency cited reasons of safety and extraordinary circumstances for the closure. Technicians could not immediately determine the specific scope of the failure. The issue impacted different facilities in varying ways across the nation.

Also read FAA Issues Nationwide Ground Stop Over Communication Issue at Air Traffic Centers

Authorities Rule Out Cyberattack Investigation

Senior US security sources confirmed that the incident was not a malicious cyberattack. A whole of government response involved multiple law enforcement and intelligence agencies. Officials from the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, and the National Security Agency reacted to the alert. Television screens in command centers triggered notifications for these agencies. Cyber specialists are still investigating the root cause to identify any potential node of attack. The consensus remains that the issue stemmed from communication software rather than an intentional act. Investigations into potential exposure to bad actors will continue at full speed. Security services are drilling down on network connections used by the aviation system.

Alaska and Hawaii Remain Unaffected

The nationwide ground stop does not apply to noncontiguous states. Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines confirmed that their operations in Alaska and Hawaii were exempt. Flights within Alaska and between nearby neighboring islands could still depart. Travelers on flights from the West Coast to Hawaii were also permitted to leave. International flights departing from Honolulu remained active under the current rules. Both airlines canceled some flights and diverted others due to the significance of the stop. They warned that restoring operations would take time once the ground stop was lifted. Pacific-bound flights were cleared to depart from San Francisco International Airport. The airport issued a statement confirming this exception to the general rule.

Advertisement

Travelers Adapt to Major Delays

Passengers faced significant uncertainty as the outage persisted into the evening. Yehya Siddiqui waited at Newark airport for a flight to Montreal. He originally booked a Thursday flight but was rescheduled to Friday due to thunderstorms. Upon seeing the news of the ground stop, he immediately booked a rental SUV. He planned to drive across the border to Canada instead of flying. Long lines formed at rental car counters around 6:30 p.m. ET. Many travelers hoped to secure vehicles as they sought alternative travel methods. John F. Kennedy International Airport advised passengers to confirm flight status before traveling. This announcement came just after 5 p.m. ET from the major New York City hub.

Political Figures Question System Reliance

Lawmakers are already questioning the reliability of current air traffic infrastructure. Representative Mike Turner and Senator Rob Portman highlighted the severity of the event. They noted that the Department of Transportation was unsure of the exact cause. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy stated that FAA technicians ruled out a cyberattack. However, Senator Mike Mullin raised concerns about new AI-supported systems. He questioned whether artificial intelligence contributed to the massive communications problems. Mullin also referenced a recent global Microsoft outage as part of the context. The incident has sparked debate about the resilience of national infrastructure.

Recovery Timeline Remains Uncertain

There is currently no known timeframe for resolving the technical issue. Major airlines indicated that operations could remain shut down for the rest of the evening. The ground stop was issued just over three hours prior to these updates. Restoring the full network will require significant coordination among multiple facilities. Airlines must manage the backlog of delayed and diverted flights. Passengers are urged to monitor official airline communications for status changes. The investigation into the software failure will likely extend into the coming days. Officials expect to locate any deep-seated network issues eventually.