FAA ground stop forces changes for TNA Wrestling's Destination X pay-per-view

TNA Wrestling's Destination X in Edmonton faces lineup changes after the FAA nationwide ground stop stranded wrestlers trying to reach the event.

NFL official Don Willard will referee two games in one day after FAA ground stop disrupts travel, league says LA gang member, who helped Olympian turned into billion-dollar drug trafficker, charged in federal indictment Updated start times for college football games affected by FAA ground stop, broken down by conferenceLewis Hamilton's Gaza Instagram posts draw scrutiny after visit to Egypt's Rafah Crossing borderLane Kiffin owes LSU fans more than hype as Texas threatens to bury $40 million playoff dream Clown Desmond Howard takes a disgusting shot at Jeremiah Smith, buy Melania's swimsuit & Butler Blue V debuts UFC star and 21-year-old friend reportedly cleared to wrestle at RAF days after fending off hotel lobby ambush WWE's Tiffany Stratton leaves little to the imagination as she mocks rival in first appearance since title winRing of Honor's Deonna Purrazzo talks possibility of Steve Maclin joining All Elite WrestlingMike Evans ruled out, Trent Williams questionable as NFC-leading 49ers' injury concerns persistComing up on ‘Fox News Sunday’: November 15, 2026FAA system failure puts system vulnerabilities in focusSen Kennedy vows to ‘fight’ as Democrats prepare to take control of CongressFAA ground stop disrupts air travel with thousands of cancellationsUC Berkeley law professor John Yoo joins 'Saturday in America' to explain the national security implications following the FAA's nationwide ground stop.

Destination X pay-per-view was among the events affected by the Federal Aviation Administration’s nationwide ground stop, the company said. Destination X is set to take place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, on Sunday. But the FAA’s decision to halt flights for several hours on Friday caused issues for pro wrestlers who were set to perform at the event. TNA said the show will still go on at Edmonton Expo Center but there will be some changes to the lineup.

Also read College football scrambles, adjusts kickoffs after FAA groundings

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom. A couple looks at flight status times at George Bush International Airport in Houston on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, after the Federal Aviation Administration lifted nationwide ground stops.

"After a wild 24 hours, we are really excited for the returning Destination X on Sunday afternoon," TNA Wrestling president Carlos Silva said in a statement posted to X."As always, card subject to change - and yes, there will be changes to the originally scheduled lineup, forced by travel predicaments that are affecting travelers around the world. " Silva said at least two TNA stars offered to take a short flight and then drive over 600 miles just to make the show.

Advertisement

"That said, I'm proud of the way all at TNA Wrestling are banding together to deliver what will be a great show. In fact, we have two stars offering to take a short flight within the U.S., then drive more than 600 miles, just because they want to be a part of Destination X," Silva added.

LIVE COVERAGE: THOUSANDS OF FLIGHTS CANCELED AFTER LONGEST NATIONWIDE GROUND STOP IN 25 YEARS ROCKS US AIRPORTS Carlos Silva stands on stage during Day Two of SPORTEL Monaco 2026, the Global Sports Media & Technology Convention, on Oct. 20, 2026, in Monaco, Monaco. The changes have yet to be announced. Destination X has been a staple show of TNA since the 2010s. The event itself features some of the high-flyers of the X Division.

One of the premier matches of the event is the, which forces the competing wrestlers to navigate a rope that hangs over the four corners of the ring. Usually, a championship is hung in the center. Passengers check in at George Bush International Airport on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in Houston, after the Federal Aviation Administration lifted nationwide ground stops.