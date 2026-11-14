FAA Ground Stop Delays Flights: Kaluuya and Withers React to Chaos

Daniel Kaluuya and Tyriq Withers share their experiences during the FAA's nationwide ground stop on November 13. Read about the communication issues and travel delays.

The Federal Aviation Administration executed an unprecedented nationwide ground stop on Friday that brought air travel across the United States to a sudden halt. This major disruption grounded thousands of flights due to undisclosed safety concerns and resulted in significant delays for passengers and crew alike. Among those affected were actors Daniel Kaluuya and Tyriq Withers, who were attempting to return to Los Angeles from Eugene, Oregon, when the directive was issued.

Communication Issues Caused Airspace Closure

The Federal Aviation Administration stated that the extraordinary circumstances prompting the closure involved significant technical failures within its infrastructure. During a Friday White House Press conference, a spokesperson explained that the agency was experiencing inconsistency in the data provided by its routers. This lack of reliable information forced the decision to halt all departing aircraft to ensure the safety of the airspace while the issues were resolved.

Also read FAA issues nationwide ground stop due to 'extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety'

The extensive shutdown did not result in any crashes or immediate physical harm, but it did lead to widespread confusion and frustration among travelers. Airspace operations were not resumed until 8:15 p.m. ET on the same evening. The duration of the closure highlighted the vulnerability of the national air traffic control system to technical glitches and the logistical challenges faced by millions of passengers.

Actors Respond to Viral Meme Potential

Tyriq Withers, who was 28 years old at the time of the incident, seized the moment to highlight the absurdity of the situation with a darkly humorous reference. He spoke with local Oregon news outlet KVAL 13 about being forced to de-board the plane just as they prepared for departure. Withers then drew a parallel to a viral meme from a 2015 interview regarding the Bella Noche nightclub shooting in Louisiana.

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In the original clip, a patron expressed distress over the shooting by asking where anyone could go if they could not visit that specific establishment. Withers adapted this structure to his travel misfortune, joking, "I feel like it's really upsetting me and my home girl because if you can't go to the airport, where the hell can you go?" This quip resonated online and turned Withers into an internet sensation almost immediately after the interview was published.

Kaluuya Offers Solemn Perspective on Safety

While Withers found humor in the delay, his co-star Daniel Kaluuya brought a more serious tone to the unfolding events. Kaluuya, who is 27 years old, laughed at Withers' comment before providing a solemn update to the reporter. He expressed gratitude that the ground stop occurred via a forced de-boarding rather than a catastrophic event in the air, suggesting that lives might have been saved by the decision.

Kaluuya also took a moment to appreciate the environment in Eugene, Oregon, despite the travel setbacks. He noted that the local community was lovely and everyone was so friendly. The actor added that he felt good being out in the city, emphasizing the positive aspects of their unexpected stay. The two actors did not provide further details about their immediate travel plans or when they would resume their journey to Los Angeles.

Withers Reflects on Career Mindset and Future Projects

The incident provided a backdrop for Withers to discuss his professional philosophy and upcoming collaborations. In a separate interview from September 2025, Withers shared that the night before his brother passed away, he posted an Instagram Story stating that tomorrow is not promised. He explained that this sentiment now defines his approach to his career, helping him calm anxiety and giving his all in every take.

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Withers also revealed his desire to collaborate with Kaluuya on future projects. He expressed admiration for Kaluuya's talent, stating that he would love to work with him on something significant. The two actors supported each other on social media, with Withers reposting the KVAL interview to his Instagram Stories and tagging Kaluuya, who did the same in return, solidifying their friendship amidst the chaos.