Air traffic controllers reject Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's claim of a system overload, citing suspicious timing of upgrades. The nationwide shutdown has drawn political criticism and calls for investigations into FAA safety protocols.

Federal Aviation Administration air traffic controllers have strongly disputed the explanation provided by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy regarding the nationwide flight ground stop that paralyzed US airspace. The incident, which marked only the third such occurrence in history, began on a Friday and left more than 3,500 aircraft already airborne when the grounding order was issued. Secretary Duffy stated that a system overload occurred when contractor L3Harris Technologies Inc. was replacing old copper wiring with new fiber optics, leading to a necessary shutdown of the network.

Controllers Reject Official System Overload Narrative

Journalist Laura Coates reported on Friday night that she had interviewed 60 air traffic controllers about the secretary's statements. None of the controllers believed Duffy's account of a sudden technical failure. Controllers argued that major infrastructure switches and router replacements do not occur during peak traffic hours. Such critical maintenance is typically scheduled for midweek or in the middle of the night when airspace is empty, not during a busy Friday afternoon. They questioned the plausibility of the administration's timeline for the alleged equipment changes.

Also read FAA Lifts Nationwide Ground Stop After 50 Billion Dollar Funding Demand by Duffy

Duffy Blames Contractor and Outdated Hardware

Secretary Duffy defended the Federal Aviation Administration's actions by citing hardware limitations. He stated that the switches and routers were overloaded with data, forcing a system restart. Duffy acknowledged that the contractor failed to meet the moment or that the equipment was insufficient for the task. He added that officials are currently investigating whether contractor incompetence or a faulty router caused the specific failure. This explanation has intensified scrutiny on the agency's reliance on aging infrastructure and its partnerships with private technology firms.

Political Fallout and Demands for Independent Investigation

The shifting accounts from the Trump administration have triggered demands for a thorough independent investigation. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin stated on Friday that investigators found no evidence of a cyberattack. However, he conceded that the possibility of malicious activity had not been entirely ruled out. Meanwhile, Representative James Walkinshaw from Virginia challenged the administration's narrative. He suggested that Duffy was concealing the role of modernization efforts initiated by the administration itself. This political tension has drawn attention to the broader implications for aviation safety and federal oversight.

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Lasting Disruptions and Calls for Resignation

The aftermath of the ground stop has been severe, with the disruption continuing well into Saturday. More than 4,100 flights were canceled on Saturday alone, highlighting the extensive reach of the network failure. Democratic New York Governor Kathy Hochul called for Duffy's resignation. She criticized Duffy for focusing on his public persona rather than addressing the crisis. Hochul pointed to a pattern of serious lapses in the aviation system under his leadership, including chronic controller shortages. She argued that these recurring communications breakdowns indicate a systemic failure that requires immediate accountability.

Financial Demands Amidst Safety Concerns

Amid the controversy, Duffy used the crisis to renew his demand for 50 billion dollars in congressional funding. He argued that the nation's air traffic control system requires a complete overhaul to prevent future failures. The administration claims that aging infrastructure will continue to fail without this significant investment. Critics, including the Government Accountability Office, have warned that buying delivery speed creates cost uncertainty. They note that controllers may remain forced to use severely outdated systems that are prone to failure. The National Airspace System's new Strategic Management of Airspace, Routes, and Trajectories protocol was also mentioned, though some sources claimed the system was not even plugged in at the time of the outage.