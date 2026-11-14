FAA Ground Stop Caused By L3Harris Router Failure During Upgrade

Federal investigators pinpoint L3Harris hardware as the cause of a massive US aviation shutdown that disrupted over 20,000 flights. Details on the technical failure and infrastructure costs.

A catastrophic failure within the Federal Aviation Administration's telecommunications network has triggered a massive ground stop across the United States, disrupting more than 20,000 flights over a period lasting nearly five hours. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed on Saturday that the outage stems from a malfunction involving a router installed by government contractor L3Harris during a scheduled maintenance window on Friday.

L3Harris Router Failure Mechanism

The root cause of the nationwide chaos appears to be a newly installed networking device that began overwhelming the system with excessive data traffic. Federal officials determined that the specific hardware began flooding connected equipment with upwards of 1,000 connection requests every four to five seconds. This sudden surge created severe data instability between the FAA's radar installations, remote facilities, and aircraft in flight.

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The overload was so significant that it compromised the integrity of 17 of the 22 en route control centers operating nationwide. Regulators were forced to order an immediate ground stop to prevent further safety risks as the system struggled to process the massive influx of connection attempts. Investigators are now working to isolate the exact segment of the network where the router initiated the cascade of errors.

Sean Duffy Investigates Competing Error Theories

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has stated that the investigation is currently focused on determining whether the fault lies with human error or defective equipment. He noted that officials have not yet determined if the incident was caused by incompetence, such as user error or installer error from L3Harris, or if the company installed a fundamentally faulty router. The distinction is critical for assigning liability for the massive operational halt.

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Duffy described the current state of the agency's infrastructure as a system that did not meet the moment. He highlighted that the routers scheduled for replacement were approximately 25 years old and had originally been slated for retirement back in 2006. The reliance on such outdated technology underscores the persistent difficulties the FAA faces in overhauling legacy equipment while maintaining active communications.

L3Harris Response and Fiber Optic Transition

L3Harris has publicly stated that it is actively supporting the FAA in its investigation to understand the precise conditions that led to the November 13 ground stop. The company emphasized that it was performing scheduled maintenance intended to transition lines from legacy copper wiring to optical fiber. This upgrade project has seen significant progress, with officials confirming that L3Harris has completed over 70 percent of the planned airspace conversion to fiber optics.

The maintenance operation was taking place in at least one remote facility, with officials confirming that potential issues were identified in equipment located in Arkansas and Texas. The contractor maintains that the work was part of a standard procedure to modernize the network, but the unexpected behavior of the new hardware interrupted the smooth transition and caused a systemic collapse.

Historical Context and Future Funding Requests

This incident marks the latest breakdown in the FAA's aging air traffic control telecommunications infrastructure, echoing previous failures such as the 2023 incident where an engineer inadvertently deleted files. That earlier error triggered a 90-minute shutdown affecting 11,000 flights, representing the first nationwide ground stop since September 11, 2001. The recurrence of such large-scale disruptions has intensified scrutiny on the agency's modernization efforts.

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Although Congress previously granted the FAA $12.5 billion for system upgrades, the scale of this latest failure has prompted Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to request an additional $50 billion. The agency continues to rely on vintage computers and parts sourced from online marketplaces, with plans to phase out 1980s floppy disks only by late 2028. The gap between funding and actual infrastructure health remains a central point of contention in federal aviation policy.