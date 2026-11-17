The FAA's four-hour nationwide ground stop stranded passengers, but air freight damage was minimal and networks recovered quickly, Xeneta says.

Travelers walk past a digital flight information display showing numerous delayed and canceled flights at Orlando International Airport in Orlando, Florida, United States, on November 14, 2026, as U.S. airlines work through backlogs following a four-hour nationwide Federal Aviation Administration ground stop on Friday caused by telecommunications and radar system issues.

nationwide on Friday afternoon. Although the four-hour pause resulted in passenger delays and a backlog of planes, freight movement largely resumed.

Also read FAA Lifts Ground Stop After Router Error Disrupts U.S. Air Travel

“This was a widespread and dramatic event that caused delays and cancellations for air passengers,” said Niall van de Wouw, Xeneta chief airfreight officer. “But forThe FAA said operators canceled about 12,462 flights on Friday, including 9,082 by major airlines. The agency noted not all were directly caused by the stop. Nearly 6,700 additional flights were canceled on Saturday and about 2,100 on Sunday, according to data from FlightAware.

The stop took effect at 3:54 p.m. Eastern time and was lifted at 8:15 p.m., after instability spread to 17 of 22 air route traffic control centers in the U.S. The order covered freighters as well as passenger flights. No verified industrywide estimate of delayed cargo tonnage or financial losses directly attributable to the outage had been released by Monday. U.S. airlines move roughly 61,000 tons of goods daily, according to trade association Airlines for America.

David Harvey, president and CEO of Ameriflight, a UPS and DHL feeder operator, said on LinkedIn on Saturday that his team had worked to care for crews and keep critical cargo moving. Harvey said the stop renewed the case for air traffic control modernization, setting out three priorities in the post.

Advertisement

The CEO called on the industry to modernize aging infrastructure with reliable, scalable technology, to strengthen resilience and redundancy so systems can withstand failures and recover quickly, and to execute with urgency and discipline.

“This isn’t about assigning blame,” Harvey said. “It’s about building on the work already underway and maintaining the commitment to see it through. ” American Airlines Cargo said it had resumed normal cargo operations by Sunday, while Delta Cargo embargoed many of its specialist services, such as express, pharma and live animals, until midnight on Saturday.

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby and Delta Airlines CEO Ed Bastian both posted statements over the weekend thanking staff and customers, with the former praising the FAA halt and called the moment a call to action for air traffic control investment.said its flight operations had been restored, while warning that some shipments could still experience delays. The company’s UPS Worldport hub in Louisville International Airport recorded 53 cancellations on Friday and 41 more by morning on Saturday.

Shipments affected by the ground stop do not qualify for the company’s service guarantee or money-back guarantee. Global freight forwarders warned shippers to expect uneven recovery, with Expeditors International saying after the FAA lifted the ground stoppage that recovery would vary by airline and station and backlogs were likely to continue through the weekend. U.K.-based Woodland Group said on Sunday that disruption continued across gateways, with residual delays expected from cancellations, backlogs and missed connections.

Germany-based Dachser reported disruption to U.S. import, export and transit cargo flows, including the risk of cargo being removed from scheduled flights as passenger airlines restored operations. The FAA said on Sunday that legacy equipment became unstable when data flooded its telecommunications network at a rate of 1,000 connection attempts every four to five seconds. The initial investigation pointed to a radar site in Amarillo, Texas, and a radio site in El Dorado, Ark.

Advertisement

, where aerospace and defense contractor L3Harris Technologies had been replacing old copper lines with fiber and had installed a new router. Officials believe a feature on the new router in El Dorado broadcast data more widely than necessary, and a router installed in Amarillo about three weeks earlier did the same. This apparently overwhelmed the old switches and left controllers with inconsistent data on aircraft communications and radar feeds. L3Harris blocked both locations and the network stabilized.

The agency disabled the broadcast function on the new routers and, as a precaution, on about 60 similar routers. The root cause is still under investigation. The FAA said it had found no indication of a cyberattack. Hewlett Packard Enterprise, which owns router maker Juniper Networks, said the hardware did not fail and functioned as it was configured by the installer.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy defended the halt on CNBC on Monday morning, saying “I’d rather have a conversation about delays or cancellations as opposed to an air crash. ” The FAA said safety was not compromised, that certain frequencies and radar feeds stayed up, noting that every aircraft in the air landed safely. On Friday, Duffy called on Congress to give the FAA $50 billion to modernize the air traffic control system.

Congress allocated $12.5 billion for the project in 2025. Duffy had previously put the cost at more than $30 billion and raised the figure after the ground stop. The switchover was routine work of the kind the FAA said it had done for decades without incident, and the agency said it would reevaluate the timing of such work.

A telecom outage led the FAA to ground U.S. departures Friday, canceling about 3,000 flights and backing up air cargo with disruption likely through the weekend. All aboard are accounted for with no deaths after the collision outside the New Orleans port. It is unclear if terminal operations have been impacted by the incident. Both carriers capitalized on the environment, converting more expensive freight into higher third-quarter profits, but trans-Pacific rates have started to slide after an early fall peak.

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of PMX Global, LLC, a subsidiary of Penske Media Corporation.