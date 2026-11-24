The FAA predicts at least 417,775 flights from Nov. 23 to Dec. 1, a 2.2% increase from 2025 and 7.5% above 2019, marking the busiest Thanksgiving air travel period in 16 years.

The Federal Aviation Administration forecasts at least 417,775 flights between Nov. 23 and Dec. 1, making this the busiest Thanksgiving air travel period in 16 years.

Tuesday alone is expected to top 52,000 flights. The forecast represents a 2.2 percent increase in Thanksgiving week travel from 2025. It is also a 7.5 percent increase over the pre-pandemic holiday week in 2019, which was the most recent record before this year's forecast, according to Axios. The surge in travel comes just weeks after a shocking nationwide airspace shutdown on Nov. 13.

Also read Port of Seattle President Calkins Addresses FAA Outage Concerns and Offers Thanksgiving Travel Advice

The FAA said the shutdown was caused by faulty upgrades to its communications systems, which have since been resolved. The incident rattled travelers and raised concerns about the reliability of the nation's air traffic control system. Following the shutdown, there were days of rolling outages at some of the nation's biggest firms. Apple, Chase Bank, Microsoft and even the National Security Agency were all affected.

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Most of those outages appeared to be caused by networks trying to incorporate new AI systems into software ahead of the holiday rush. Recent technical problems have further rattled travelers this month. A telecommunications malfunction prompted a nationwide FAA ground stop. United and Delta said more than 1000 of their flights were delayed Sunday after an automated system that calculates aircraft weight malfunctioned.

Tiger Team Forms For Air Traffic Reliability

The problems have caused enough anxiety that the Trump administration assigned a special team to oversee the reliability of the country's air traffic control system. The crew has been meeting weekly to stay ahead of any issues. On Monday, the administration announced a Tiger Team to ensure a seamless travel experience for fliers and a successful new platform to predict and address congestion in the airspace.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said, As millions of Americans prepare to hit the road or take to the skies to spend the holiday season with their loved ones, the Trump Administration's message is clear: your safety is our number one priority. From standing up a Tiger Team to ensure a seamless travel experience for fliers to using a successful new platform to predict and address congestion in the airspace, we've taken unprecedented action to limit flight delays and cancellations.

Duffy also told Axios, The American people can rest assured we will continue to work around the clock 24/7 to get families where they need to go. The special team has been meeting weekly to keep ahead of any problems. Weather could also disrupt Thanksgiving travel, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to the East, and rain, mountain snow and coastal flooding to the West. Travelers are advised to check with their airlines for possible delays or cancellations.

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AI Upgrades Cause Recent Technical Outages

The FAA forecast comes as the Trump administration works to address concerns about air traffic control disruptions. The nationwide airspace shutdown on Nov. 13 was caused by faulty upgrades to communications systems that have since been resolved. The rolling outages at major firms were mostly caused by networks incorporating new AI systems ahead of the holiday rush. The 16-year high in Thanksgiving air travel is a sign of recovery for the airline industry.

The 7.5 percent increase over 2019 shows that travel demand has surpassed pre-pandemic levels. Airlines are preparing for the busiest period since 2009. Passengers are encouraged to arrive at airports early and to be patient as security lines and boarding processes may take longer than usual. The FAA and the Trump administration continue to monitor the situation to ensure a safe and smooth holiday travel season.