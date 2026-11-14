FAA Lifts National Ground Stop After Communication Outage, But Delays Persist

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirms that contractor work on replacing copper with fiber wire caused a nationwide FAA ground stop. The disruption lasted over four hours after system instability led to a safety shutdown.

The Federal Aviation Administration lifted the nationwide ground stop on Saturday, November 14, 2026, ending the disruption that halted commercial flights across the United States for more than four hours.

This decision came after a critical failure in the telecommunications infrastructure supporting regional air traffic control centers resolved its immediate overload, allowing controllers to restore normal separation standards for high-altitude aircraft.

Also read FAA grounds planes across US airports amid 'communication issues'

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed during a press briefing that the root cause was a contractor replacing antiquated copper wiring with modern fiber optic lines, which triggered a massive surge of data traffic.

The system experienced over 1,000 connection attempts every four to five seconds, creating a digital bottleneck that overwhelmed existing equipment and caused intermittent communication gaps.

Federal Aviation Administration Administrator Bryan Bedford stated that this frequency instability affected as many as seventeen of the twenty-two U.S. regional air control centers simultaneously.

The unique nature of this failure meant the issue was not local but part of a broader communication system that propagated errors around the country, impacting long-distance flight paths.

Michael McCormick, a former airspace manager and associate professor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, described the incident as a rolling outage characterized by unpredictable disruptions shifting between control centers.

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These regional facilities manage long-distance aircraft flying at altitudes over 10,000 feet through a three-tiered handoff process that begins with airport towers and moves to terminal radar approach control.

Flights are eventually assumed by regional centers that rely on complex networks to communicate with remote radio transmitter sites across vast distances to ensure two-way coverage.

Stephen Creamer, president of the Air Traffic Control Association, emphasized that the handoff process between controllers is delicate and requires seamless data transfer to maintain safety.

Pilots use radio frequency to communicate with these centers, and while the system transitioned to controller pilot data link, the failure exposed the fragility of the infrastructure.

Despite the lift of the ground stop, airlines face a prolonged recovery period as they attempt to resume normal operations after diverting flights to alternative destinations.

The sheer scale of the telecommunications network means that disruptions at regional centers can reverberate widely, affecting flights thousands of miles away from the original point of failure.

Passengers at George Bush International Airport in Houston waited in lines at baggage claim areas as United Airlines flights taxiied after the nationwide restrictions were lifted.

The backlog of diverted flights and the time required to re-establish normal flight paths will create significant delays for travelers expecting to clear the airspace.

The government has been working to overhaul outdated technology since Congress approved $12.5 billion for the effort last year to replace miles of old copper wires with fiber optic lines.

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Secretary Duffy urged Congress to provide additional funding to accelerate these upgrades, noting that the work remains far from complete and leaves gaps in modernization.

Experts pointed out that while planes flying at the time were able to land safely using well-known procedures, the ground infrastructure needed extensive recovery time.

Aviation consultant Andrew Charlton noted that the knock-on effect is incredible because aircraft move through a complex web of routes rather than simply flying from point A to point B.

This scenario is exacerbated for long-haul flights and international routes over the Atlantic or Pacific, where the ripple effects of ground delays are most pronounced.

Pilots have backup systems that allow airplanes to fly safely to the extent that air traffic control can still communicate directly, including satellite phone systems and high intensity light beams from towers.

Previous incidents, such as the radar communication loss at Newark Liberty International Airport, show that infrastructure failures can force immediate cancellations of hundreds of flights.

However, the recent nationwide event highlighted a systemic vulnerability in the transition period between legacy copper systems and new fiber infrastructure.

The ongoing replacement of antiquated equipment remains essential, but the recent failure suggests that the current rollout strategy requires further scrutiny and resources.

Secretary Duffy probed whether contractor incompetence or a faulty router caused the specific overload, highlighting the risks involved in modernizing critical national infrastructure.

As airlines work to clear the backlog, the transportation sector faces continued pressure to ensure that future upgrades do not compromise the safety and efficiency of the nation's airspace.