FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford reassures that air travel is safe despite aging equipment and past failures, while outlining a $10 billiOn modernization plan to upgrade the air traffic control system with AI and cloud computing.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford assured the American public this week that air travel remains safe, despite a series of system failures that have left passengers uneasy.

Speaking ahead of a record-breaking Memorial Day travel period, Bedford acknowledged that some equipment failures have been corrected, though he conceded that certain infrastructure remains antiquated. He emphasized that the air traffic control system is fundamentally safe, citing the skill of controllers and pilots as key safeguards. The reassurance comes as the Transportation Department warns that many airports rely on decades-vintage technology and after a tragic collision near Reagan National Airport in January 2025 that killed 67 people.

Bedford stated, I've zero concerns that the system isnt fundamentally safe. I fly every week multiple times, put my family on, I lose no sleep whatsoever. He added that most equipment failures from last summer have been fixed, but noted that the system still relies on 1970s and 1980s computing power, including floppy disks. The FAA is currently implementing a $12.5 billion modernization plan to upgrade communications, radar, and voice switches.

Bedford highlighted progress in replacing copper wires with fiber optics and upgrading radios. However, he stressed that the next phase is critical: a $10 bilLion request to Congress to fund AI-driven efficiency improvements,cloud computing, and integration of drones and air taxis. This would replace three incompatible legacy technology stacks with a unified system providing real-time nationwide airspace visibility. He noted that all 313 FAA facilities still run on Compaq computers, which are safe but inefficient.

Bedford concluded that the system is every bit as safe today as it was five or ten years ago, and expressed confidence in preparations for a historic summer travel season. He said, I suppose we are set up for a great summer. we have the people in venue. The modernization effort aims to address reliability risks and shift the ATC system into the modern era, ensuring continued safety and efficiency.

The FAA chief urged Congress to approve the funding to unlock unlimited computing power and enable full interoperability. With summer travel poised to break records, Bedford's remarks seek to reassure the public that despite aging infrastructure, the system remains safe due to dedicated personnel and ongoing upgrades. He acknowledged that there's still real reliability risk because of outdated technology, but highlighted the progress made and the ambitious plan ahead.

The focus now is on securing funding for the next phase, which Bedford considers vital to transforming the air traffic control system. He emphasized that the current system works and is reliable, but not efficient and the upgrades will bring it into the 21st century. The FAA's efforts to modernize are ongoing, with a clear roadmap to enhance safety and capacity for the future





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