FAA Air Traffic Ground Stop Ends After 25-Year Outage Causes Major Delays

Federal Aviation Administration lifts nationwide ground stop after technology overload causes longest flight halt in 25 years. Over 2,500 flights canceled with slow recovery expected before Thanksgiving.

The Federal Aviation Administration has officially ended a historic nationwide ground stop that lasted more than four hours, marking the longest disruption to U.S. air traffic in 25 years. The outage, which began late Friday evening Eastern time, left over 2,500 flights canceled and hundreds more delayed across the country, stranding thousands of passengers just before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Technical Failure Causes Longest Flight Stoppage in Decades

New technology installed to upgrade the national air traffic control system overloaded antiquated equipment, causing intermittent communications and radar gaps. Trump administration officials confirmed that the modernization effort, which began last year after Congress approved $12.5 billion in funding, experienced a critical failure during the rollout. The ground stop was lifted around 8:15 p.m. ET on Friday, allowing some domestic flights to resume departure from U.S. airports.

Also read FAA Issues Nationwide Ground Stop Over Communication Issue at Air Traffic Centers

Federal authorities warned that returning to normal operations will be a slow process. Although the immediate shutdown has ended, the residual backlog of flights and the need to clear the airspace will take time. Officials state the system is expected to operate normally in time to handle the heavy volume of passengers traveling for Thanksgiving.

Transportation Secretary Warns of Slow Recovery Process

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy cautioned American travelers that getting air traffic back to a standard schedule will not happen quickly. The FAA directed passengers to contact their respective airlines directly for specific information regarding their flight statuses. International departures are being managed on a case-by-case basis, according to Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, who emphasized that no lives were at risk during the incident.

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San Francisco International Airport confirmed that flights bound for Hawaii and Asia were cleared to leave the airport starting Friday evening. Europe's aviation agency had suspended U.S.-bound departures from 5 p.m. Eastern on Friday until midnight at the request of the FAA. Airlines are obligated to offer free rebooking on alternative flights for travelers wishing to continue their journey or provide full refunds if they choose not to travel.

Microsoft Denies Cyber Link Amidst Modernization Debate

Microsoft stated it had no indication that the ground stop was related to a separate service disruption that took Outlook and other email services offline on Thursday. This clarification comes as the White House pushes for an additional $30 billion in funding to complete the air traffic control modernization project. Despite the technical glitch, the administration maintained that the system was able to handle the situation without endangering aircraft or passengers.