F3 Uranium Intersects Encouraging Results in Continued Exploration at Patterson Lake North

F3 Uranium Corp. announces positive results from its 2024 drilling program at the Patterson Lake North Project in Saskatchewan. The program focused on expanding the B1 conductor, exploring the A1 extension, and further investigating the Harrison Fault area.

F3 Uranium Corp . is pleased to announce that persistent prospective geological characteristics were intersected in the last eight drill holes of the 2024 program focused on continued exploration and expansion of the B1 conductor and A1 extension, as well as further testing of the Harrison Fault area.

Geochemistry and assay results from 25 drill holes from 2024 JR Zone and exploration drilling are still outstanding and will be incorporated into the 2025 drill planning and released as they come available.PLN24-188 tested the B1 conductor 120m north of PLN24-168 (currently the southernmost hole to intersect B1); the drillhole was lost in unconsolidated sand. Retested with hole on line 3360S targeted between strong boron anomalies intersected in both PLN24-122 and PLN24-135. The hole intersected strong sandstone dissolution, graphitic faulting in basement and up to 420cps at 568.5m within a hematite altered fault zone. PLN24-193 attempted to test the Athabasca Sandstone above the B1 conductor in an area devoid of previous drilling. The hole intersected strong sandstone alteration and sulfides in the sandstone.PLN24-194 tested the A1 extension on line 3450S approximately 200m along strike south of radioactivity intersected in PLN24-187. The hole intersected 360cps at a depth of 419m and a strongly hematite, clay and sericite rich fault zone from 503.4-537.1m, interpreted to be the continuation of the A1 structure, extending the fault zone to nearly 620m south of Harrison Fault. PLN24-195 tested the basement wedge along the Harrison Fault between holes PLN24-146 and PLN24-162. The hole successfully intersected the wedge and strong associated alteration, with the lower Athabasca Sandstone displaying strong alteration and dravite breccias (See Image 1).PLN24-196 was planned 100m northeast of hole PLN24-142, testing the Harrison Fault further to the northwest. The hole successfully intersected the fault zone from 266-335.5m containing strong graphite and sulphide alteration. The intersection of the Harrison Fault and the A1 and B1 conductors continues to display very encouraging alteration and large-scale complex structures supported by strong geochemistry, such as in drillhole PLN24-152. The area remains a high priority exploration target.Handheld spectrometer composite parameters:1: Minimum Thickness of 0.5m2: CPS Cut-Off of 300 counts per second3: Maximum Internal Dilution of 2.Natural gamma radiation in the drill core that is reported in this news release was measured in counts per second (cps) using a handheld Radiation Solutions RS-125 scintillometer. The Company considers greater than 300 cps on the handheld spectrometer as anomalous, >10,000 cps as high grade and greater than 65,535 cps as off-scale. The reader is cautioned that scintillometer readings are not directly or uniformly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured and should be used only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive materials. Samples from the drill core are split into half sections on site. Where possible, samples are standardized at 0.5m down-hole intervals. One-half of the split sample is sent to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories (an SCC ISO/IEC 17025: 2005 Accredited Facility) in Saskatoon, SK while the other half remains on site for reference. Analysis includes a 63 element suite including boron by ICP-OES, uranium by ICP-MS and gold analysis by ICP-OES and/or AAS.The Company's 42,961-hectare 100% owned Patterson Lake North Project (PLN) is located just within the south-western edge of the Athabasca Basin in proximity to Paladin's Triple R and NexGen Energy's Arrow high-grade uranium deposits, an area poised to become the next major area of development for new uranium operations in northern Saskatchewan. The PLN Project consists of the 4,074-hectare Patterson Lake North Property, the 19,864-hectare Minto Property, and the 19,022-hectare Broach Property. All three properties comprising the PLN Project are accessed by Provincial Highway 955; the new JR Zone uranium discovery on the PLN property is located 23km northwest of Paladin's Triple R deposit.The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and approved on behalf of the company by Raymond Ashley, P.Geo., President & COO of F3 Uranium Corp, a Qualified Person. Mr. Ashley has verified the data disclosed.F3 Uranium is a uranium exploration company, focusing on the recently discovered high-grade JR Zone on its Patterson Lake North (PLN) Project in the Western Athabasca Basi





mining / 🏆 449. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Uranium Exploration Patterson Lake North B1 Conductor A1 Extension Harrison Fault Drilling Results F3 Uranium Corp

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

F3 Uranium Corp. Exercises Option on Clearwater West Uranium PropertyF3 Uranium Corp. has exercised its option to earn a 70% interest in F4 Uranium Corp.'s Clearwater West uranium property. The Clearwater West property is located in the Trans-Hudson Orogen, an area that has been significantly under-explored for precious and base metals.

Read more »

Uranium American Resources Announces Official Name Change and Pivots to Uranium and Vanadium FocusUranium American Resources, Inc. (formerly Tonogold Resources, Inc.) officially rebranded as Uranium American Resources, Inc., marking a shift to uranium and vanadium assets. The company is acquiring three projects in the west central USA known for historical vanadium and uranium mining. Shareholders overwhelmingly supported the change, converting convertible notes into equity at a price of $0.10 per share.

Read more »

Skyharbour Closes Uranium Project Agreements with Hatchet UraniumSkyharbour Resources Ltd. has announced the completion of option and purchase agreements with Hatchet Uranium Corp., granting Hatchet the opportunity to acquire significant uranium projects in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin.

Read more »

Myriad Uranium Issues Shares to Acquire Red Basin Uranium ProjectMyriad Uranium Corp. has issued shares to FirstAmerican Energy Fuels Ltd. in accordance with an option agreement for the Red Basin Uranium Project in New Mexico. Myriad is also actively developing its 50% owned Copper Mountain Uranium Project in Wyoming, which saw successful drilling results in late 2024.

Read more »

Free Battery Enters Binding Term Sheet for Snow Lake to Acquire Mound Lake Property InterestFree Battery Metal Limited has entered into a binding term sheet with Snow Lake Resources Ltd. for the acquisition of up to an 80% interest in Free Battery's Mound Lake Property. This agreement outlines terms for Snow Lake to acquire the interest through staged payments and work expenditures.

Read more »

'Salt Lake City knows volleyball': LOVB Salt Lake returns home for Weekend with LOVBTori Dixon, the former three-time All-American middle blocker at Minnesota, had five kills and a block in Salt Lake's loss to LOVB Atlanta.

Read more »