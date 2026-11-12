F2Pool Co-Founder Chun Wang Rebuys 5246 ETH for $10.78 Million

F2Pool co-founder Chun Wang purchases 5246 ETH for $10.78 million and stakes them on Lido, reversing a previous sale made at higher prices to capitalize on current market lows.

F2Pool co-founder Chun Wang, known by the online handle Satofishi, has executed a significant market move by purchasing 5,246 ETH for a total of $10.78 million. This substantial acquisition took place over a two-day period at an average price of $2,054 per coin, as tracked by on-chain analytics firm Lookonchain. The purchase represents a strategic reversal of a sale executed just one week earlier when ether prices were significantly higher.

Reversing High Price Sales With Strategic Re-Entry

The new acquisition directly contrasts with a transaction made on November 5, when Wang sold 6,200 wrapped staked ETH for $18.5 million in USDC. At that time, ether was trading near $2,400, allowing Wang to secure a higher valuation for his holdings. Wrapped staked ETH serves as a version of Lido's staked ether that can be utilized within decentralized finance protocols. Since the initial sale, the market price of ether has dropped approximately 14 percent, creating a more favorable entry point for Wang to reclaim his position.

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Capital Allocation And DeFi Protocol Integration

Wang transferred the acquired assets from Binance hot wallets through two distinct transactions involving 3,996 ETH and 1,250 ETH. After deducting the cost of the $10.78 million buyback, Lookonchain data indicates that approximately $7.7 million from the November 5 sale remains in USDC. Wang then directed 3,996 ETH, valued at $8.23 million, to Lido, which stands as the largest liquid staking protocol on the Ethereum network.

Staking Strategy And Ecosystem Yield Optimization

Following the deposit into Lido, Wang deposited the resulting wrapped staked ETH into Spark, a lending protocol within the Sky ecosystem, formerly known as MakerDAO. This integration allows the assets to function as collateral within the lending platform while simultaneously continuing to earn staking rewards. This approach optimizes capital efficiency by generating yield on the underlying asset while maintaining liquidity options through the collateral utility.

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Historical Context Of Early Crypto Infrastructure Building

Wang has a long-standing history in the cryptocurrency sector, having started by arbitraging Bitcoin between overseas exchanges and China's Taobao marketplace. He co-founded F2Pool in 2013 alongside Mao Shixing, establishing one of the first mining pools during the industry's early expansion phase. The pool continued mining ether until Ethereum transitioned to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism in September 2022.

Expanded Venture Portfolio And Future Market Outlook

Beyond traditional mining operations, Wang launched the non-custodial staking service stakefish in 2017 following a conversation with Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin. The service became one of the first node operators for Lido, reinforcing his early influence on decentralized infrastructure. In 2025, Wang also funded Fram2, the first crewed spaceflight over Earth's polar regions using a SpaceX Crew Dragon. As of press time, ether is trading at $2,020 amid broader market volatility and outflows from spot exchange-traded funds.