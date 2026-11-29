The Mercedes driver capitalized on his teammate George Russell's damage to claim another victory in the penultimate race of 2026.

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The Mercedes driver took advantage of his teammate George Russell's car damage to win the Qatar Grand Prix at Lusail International Circuit. Russell, who started on pole ahead of Antonelli, held the lead through the first portion of the race. On his final pit stop, though, his crew tried to pull debris that was stuck in the car and hurting his pace as Antonelli was pressuring him.

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The team was unable to remove all of the debris in a lengthly stop before Russell drove out of his pit box to rejoin the race. That extra time in the pits gave Antonelli the advantage on track, where he rocketed out of the picture to win by a massive gap of 31.4 seconds.