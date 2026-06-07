F1 Starting Grid for the Monaco Grand Prix 2026

Formula 1 championship leader Kimi Antonelli pulled off a scintillating lap at the end of qualifying to secure pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix. The Merc

The Mercedes driver came out on top in a thrilling session and will start ahead of four-time champion Max Verstappen in the Red Bull. , and Friday's running seemed to support that belief, yet on Saturday its early dominance disappeared with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc settling for third and fourth on the grid, albeit the latter having crashed at the end of Q3.

Isack Hadjar underlined Red Bull's improvement of late with fifth on the grid, a strong recovery after his Friday practice crash, while George Russell was bewildered, with his lack of performance in sixth. McLaren was a non-feature in the race for pole and occupies row four, with Oscar Piastri ahead of Lando Norris for the team's 1000th grand prix.

Pierre Gasly was the best of the rest for Alpine, while Liam Lawson impressed throughout qualifying to take the final spot in the top 10. Alex Albon leads Carlos Sainz on an all-Williams sixth row, while Nico Hulkenberg is 13th despite strong early-weekend pace in the Audi. Gabriel Bortoleto was 16th fastest, having been unable to take part in Q2 following a crash in the first segment.

His teammate Hulkenberg was unable to build upon the promise from practice in the R26. Esteban Ocon will line up 17th for Haas on a difficult weekend for the American outfit, alongside Sergio Perez, who was again impressive for the new Cadillac squad. The next row was a mirror image with Haas ahead of Cadillac, this time Oliver Bearman ahead of Valtteri Bottas.

Pirelli has offered up three suggested strategies for the 78-lap race, which is the most track-position-critical of the entire season. There are two paths to take if starting on the soft tires. The first would be to run until lap 29-35 before swapping to a set of hards for the remainder of the race. The Second would see the pit window open between laps 31 and 37, instead swapping from softs to mediums.

If softs aren't the compound of choice, then drivers could run mediums to lap 33-39 before switching to the hards. Any safety car activity could drastically change plans, given the importance of being in front, as overtaking around the Principality's streets comes at a premium. Ewan is a motorsport journalist covering F1 for Grand Prix On SI.

Having been educated at Silverstone, the home of the British Grand Prix, and subsequently graduating from university with a sports journalism degree, Ewan made a move into F1 in 2021. Ewan joins after a stint with Autosport as an editor, having written for a number of outlets including RacingNews365 and GPFans, during which time he has covered grand prix and car launches as an accredited member of the media.





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