F1 Standings and Results after the 2026 Brazilian Grand Prix

The Brazilian Grand Prix was set up to be monumental. While the Drivers' Championship may have been won in Mexico by Kimi Antonelli, the number of grid penaltie

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton were both on the back row, while rookie Rafael Camara sat in the middle of the grid, with Oscar Piastri just ahead of him.

George Russell dropped from his P2 position to P7. Fernando Alonso started in the points, just in front of Alex Albon.

Also read Lando Norris Extends São Paulo Pole Streak Ahead of Brazilian Grand Prix

Finally, a Racing Bull was on the second row next to an Audi . Lastly, Norris was on pole for the third year in a row. The Brazilian Grand Prix has long been seen as the race where anything can happen when rain is on the radar, and in 2026, it was again. After struggles stacked up for Mercedes, it was Lando Norris who took home the win, followed by the Red Bull duo of Verstappen and Hadjar.

Formel 1 - Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, Großer Preis der USA 2026. Kimi Antonelli Formula One - Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, 2026 United States GP. Kimi Antonelli | Mercedes-Benz AG The headline, which is no shock to anyone, is that Mercedes has officially taken home the F1 World Constructors' Championship Title.grip that could only be described as legendary, with Hamilton quickly jumping almost 10 positions at the start.

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However, his tires fell off, triggering a series of both fortunate and unfortunate events. The race started on intermediates until Lewis triggered the barrage of pit stops for soft tires. Nearly the entire front of the grid pitted, including George Russell. Even more shocking, his teammate, world champion Kimi Antonelli, seemed to respond.

He came on the radio to say that something felt wrong with his car after the pit stops. Bono told Antonelli it was tire temperatures, which resulted in a spin for Antonelli, losing the lead to Lando Norris. With only 10 laps remaining, the entire grid was forced to pit for intermediate tires as rain came down heavily.

Naturally, several double stacks led to tense pit stops, but it was Lewis Hamilton who spun while Ferrari attempted to avoid the double stack. He was able to save the car, but a highly tense moment for the team. Kimi Antonelli and George Russell struggled to get their tires up to temperature properly across the race. As the duo chased the Constructors' Championship title, Antonelli struggled for pace.

The team made the call to swap Russell and Antonelli, but both still noted serious balance issues. In the end, Norris was able to hold on to his gap over the rest of the grid, and Red Bull had a great weekend on track. Max Verstappen again charged from the back of the grid to stand on the podium, and Hadjar scored the fourth podium of his career.

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The next race returns to the United States at the Las Vegas Grand Prix in just two weeks. The race will air on Apple TV on Saturday, November 21, at 11:00 PM ET/8:00 PM PT . Kaitlin Tucci has been a fan of motorsport for close to a decade. Before joining On SI in 2025, she contributed heavily to the marketing and media efforts at FanAmp, a motorsports startup for which she was the Head of Marketing.

She has contributed to a number of publications covering series such as Formula 1, IndyCar, IMSA, and more... Kaitlin graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with both a degree in Business/Marketing and Political Science. She works full time as a marketer at high-growth tech startups while spending her weekends immersed in the world of racing. Kaitlin was raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, but has lived in New York City for the past 5 years with her 'giant chihuahua' Willow.

You'll often catch Willow watching races alongside Kaitlin, but unfortunately she doesn't have enough airline miles to join her at the track just yet.