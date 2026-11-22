DJ FISHER joined Alisha Palmowski and Max Verstappen as Red Bull winners this weekend, besting the 11-celebrity grid in the LEGO Celebrity race.

The F1 LEGO race has broken containment: instead of the grid wrecking bricks, celebrities took to the Las Vegas Grand Prix track for the first time in the LEGO Celebrity race.

The LEGO Minikarts used in the race were created by a team of 20 designers, engineers, and LEGO Builders over 6,400 hours at the LEGO Group’s Kladno factory in the Czech Republic. This is the third LEGO race at F1 events since the blockbuster partnership between the children’s development toy and enthusiast collectible and the international motorsport.

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FISHER was one of the 11 celebrities tasked with piloting a fully functional Lego minicar around the FIA-rated street circuit of Las Vegas, along with the likes of actors Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Caleb McLaughlin, Jack Whitehall and Terry Crews, singer LISA, gold-medal gymnast Jordon Chiles, chef Gordon Ramsay, a Magician named Dynamo and fellow DJ Carl Cox. FISHER, a Red Bull-sponsored DJ, represented the brand and arrived fully decked out in a Red Bull firesuit, trying to stand above the competition.

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Michelin Star-holding Ramsay was the first celebrity to be caught chatting, reaching out to grab LISA’s Ferrari-sponsored Lego minicar in hopes of regaining his position. In the end, FISHER shared the podium with Chiles and Waddingham as the trio collected their comically oversized Lego trophies in gold, silver, and bronze. Victoria Beaver is a nomadic sports writer who spends her time hopping between race tracks and hippie farms.

She’s covered every corner of motorsports that will let her in from 410 Sprints to NASCAR to Supercross. Her daily driver is a 2010 Subaru that she refused to do the smallest amount of preventative maintenance on. Instead, she spends her free time and money building a 42-foot Skoolie to one day travel the country full time.