Oliver Bearman will return alongside rookie Rafael Câmara, completing a 22-driver lineup that otherwise remains unchanged from 2026.

Haas and Oliver Bearman have finally confirmed that their partnership will continue into the 2027 Formula 1 season—officially completing next year’s grid. Bearman’s affiliation with Haas began through a test role in 2023, which led to two stand-in appearances as reserve driver in 2024, before he stepped up to a race seat full-time in 2025.

Bearman eclipsed teammate Esteban Ocon last year, scoring a best career result of fourth in Mexico City, which equaled Haas’ highest classification, and continued to hold the upper hand through 2026. Haas’ performance regression through 2026 has dented Bearman’s prospects, but the partnership was always expected to continue for another campaign.

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The Briton expressed frustration in Las Vegas at being the last driver on the grid without a deal, saying he was disappointed by the delay and expected matters to be resolved soon. It is understood the complications arose due to Bearman’s status on Ferrari’s books, and his long-term aspirations. Ollie Bearman at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.