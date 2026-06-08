F1 Monaco Notebook: A Big Weekend for McLaren, an Even Bigger One for Racing Bulls

A historic milestone, Audi takes a stance ons, and Racing Bulls’ resurgence headline the weekend’s undercard.

McLaren turns 1,000, Audi still wants turbos, and it’s a great day at work for Racing Bulls. McLaren celebrates 1,000 grands prix McLaren became the second team in Formula 1 history to reach the landmark of 1,000 grands prix, and there were celebrations to mark the achievement.

McLaren’s double World Champion, Mika Hakkinen, completed a demonstration lap in the McLaren M2B, the team’s very first car, which made its debut—fittingly—at the Monaco Grand Prix in 1963. There was a photoshoot on the grid where McLaren’s current drivers and management were joined by some of the team’s luminaries and past winners, including Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, John Watson, Gerhard Berger, David Coulthard, and Heikki Kovalainen, alongside Emerson Fittipaldi and the aforementioned Hakkinen.

McLaren dressed its 2026 car, the MCL40, in a special livery to celebrate 1,000 grands prix, while drivers Norris and Piastri wore special race suits and helmets. They were also in attendance on Thursday evening to toast McLaren’s new three-story motorhome, which replaced the old unit, one of three teams to upgrade their European hospitality infrastructure, with Audi and newbies Cadillac also debuting new impressive units.

Formula 1’s engine regulations remain in limbo going forwards as stakeholders strive to reach an agreement on the ICE: electric split for 2027, alongside the regulations further ahead into the 2030s. Audi boss Gernot Dollner was in attendance in Monaco and was buoyed by Audi’s start to life in Formula 1, considering it is a new power unit manufacturer.

Formula 1 and the FIA are evaluating a shift closer to 60:40 for 2027, to alleviate the need for super-clipping and to placate drivers, but Audi is one marque that is resistant to the move.

“The change would not help us on our path to optimize our drivetrain. And then other aspect is the cost cap. ” “Talking about next year, we would prefer to stay with what we have right now,” Dollner said.

“First of all, we have to work on the system we have on the car right now, and there’s a lot of stuff to optimize in our project, the change would not help us on our path to optimize our drivetrain. And then other aspect is the cost cap; it would take away money from other areas we would prefer to put the money to. But FIA is leading the process, and we are part of the process.

I suspect in the coming weeks there will be a solution and a rule for 2027. ”Stefano Domenicali of the FIA and Gernot Dollner of Audi walk and talk during the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix. FIA boss Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been pushing for a return to V8s from 2030, and Dollner said the manufacturer is open—but with one condition.

“2030-31 is led by FIA, we are part of that process, it’s a good process that has been set up, we are open,” he said. “Our perspective was always that we want a regulation that has efficiency and sustainability as the focus, to have a turbocharged engine is more important than the number of cylinders. ”Racing Bulls was one of the teams that hit the jackpot in Monaco as it avoided the trouble that befell others.

Well, its issues came pre-race, when it detected problems with both cars, but fortunately, they were resolved in time for Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad to take up their grid positions. Lawson kept his nose out of trouble to move forwards, while Lindblad executed a lengthy first stint and effectively jumped his midfield opponents by being able to make his mandatory tire change during the suspension of the race.

The outcome was fifth for Lawson, and sixth for rookie Lindblad, giving Racing Bulls a haul of 18 points.

“Races can feel pretty unpredictable at the moment, with cars being forced to retire, so it’s important that we capitalize on those moments when they happen,” said Lawson. The result has suddenly put Racing Bulls on Alpine’s tail in the battle for fifth in the Constructors’ Championship. Lewis Hamilton took a moment in the post-race press conference in Monaco on Sunday evening to check a statistic he’d just been told.

“Someone just told me outside that both their ages combined, I’m older than both of them two together,” he said, sat alongside winner Kimi Antonelli and Isack Hadjar, aged 19 and 21 to the 41 of Hamilton. “You’re in great shaped,” quipped Antonelli, which prompted a note of gratitude from Hamilton, who went on to revel in the situation.

It was in stark contrast to some of Hamilton’s 2025 struggles, during which spell a glum Hamilton made several suggestions that Ferrari would be better off with another driver. To have two second , especially I think with a good race in Montreal and everyone was kind of like, "Yeah, but he’s quick there,” I feel like I’m in a period where I’m having to remind people of who I am,” he said.

“I think my fans last year were telling me to remind me of who I am, and now I’m having to show up each weekend and try to do that. I think it’s great to see that it’s like a rejuvenated love in the team, and I think their belief also in me and the decision in hiring me and everything. So, I’m very happy.

”Audi scored two points at Melbourne’s season opener, but another top 10 finish has since remained elusive. Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto both displayed eye-catching pace during practice, but Hulkenberg was dumped out in Q2 come qualifying, while Bortoleto didn’t even make it that far after an innocuous error in Q1 caused suspension damage.

Sophomore Bortoleto was frustrated with himself but it proved a moot point because Audi suffered another reliability gremlin when his car stopped at pit exit pre-race, condemning him to a pit lane start and an uphill race. Hulkenberg was set for points amid the late drama but contributed to the chaos when he tagged Carlos Sainz into a spin at the hairpin, for which he was docked 10 seconds and dumped outside of the points too.

“The result doesn't reflect the pace we showed this weekend,” said Audi’s Racing Director Allan McNish. Red Bull protégé Nikola Tsolov claimed his third victory of the Formula 2 season in the Feature Race in Monaco. The Bulgarian trailed Ferrari-backed Rafael Camara through the first stint of the flagship 42-lap race, but Camara’s slow pace on cold tires post-stop opened an opportunity, and when Tsolov threatened Camara ran wide and into retirement.

Tsolov never looked back from that point to chalk up win number three of the year, nine seconds clear of Alpine junior Alex Dunne. Tsolov, who has failed to score a point in the five races that he did not win, still trails Alpine junior Gabriele Mini in the overall championship, despite Mini suffering his first non-score of the year on Sunday. Circuit de Monaco—Monte Carlo, Monaco, June 7, 20262. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, +6.271, 185.

Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, +26.553, 108. Alexander Albon, Williams, +33.413, 411. Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi, +42.748, 014. Franco Colapinto, Alpine, +48.964, 0DNF Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Accident, 0DNF Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team, Retired, 0Fastest Lap:





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