F1 great Riccardo Patrese recalls the forgotten Caesars Palace Grand Prix, when Formula 1 raced in a Las Vegas casino parking lot in the early '80s.

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This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom. It wasn't a race that is fondly remembered in the sport's history, and F1 great Riccardo Patrese pointed out one of the big reasons why.

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F1 GREAT RICCARDO PATRESE EXPLAINS WHY HE TOLD KIMI ANTONELLI HE HAD TO WIN A CHAMPIONSHIP THIS SEASONHe's not kidding. The circuit really was set up in the hotel and casino's parking lot. And not exactly in a way that makes you forget it's a parking lot, as the Miami International Autodrome does.

"We came to Las Vegas, and it was a new Grand Prix, and coming to Vegas is always an interesting place to go, especially if it's the first time," Patrese said. "Let's say that it was strange because it was in a car park! But we raced in many strange places in those days. Bernie wanted to have Formula One all around the world, and every opportunity that arose, he took it.

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So we came to Vegas with a lot of enthusiasm, and in the end, we did the Grand Prix.

"The race was held twice, with Alan Jones winning for Williams in 1981 and Michele Alboreto winning for Tyrrell in 1982. After that, F1 dropped it, but the circuit hosted both CART Indy Car and the Trans-Am Series in 1983 and 1984. During Patrese's lengthy career in F1, which ran from 1977 to 1993, the series raced all over the United States.

"I liked Long Beach very much," Patrese said. "I nearly won the Grand Prix, but coming to the States was always nice. Every time that we came to the States and raced, we liked . It's not that we didn't want to come, even in funny places.

" Patrese pointed out Phoenix as an unusual race where teams dealt with intense heat, but also noted an affinity for another classic American circuit, Watkins Glen. Riccardo Patrese raced for Lancia Beta Montecarlo Turbo for Martini Racing at Watkins Glen in the 6 Hours at Watkins Glen International in 1981.

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"Of course, Watkins Glen has also a big tradition," he said. "I raced in Formula One, but even in with Lancia. So, anyway, we came always with a lot of enthusiasm to the States for racing.

" That enthusiasm is still there, as the Las Vegas Grand Prix is the last of three annual US races on the F1 calendar.