From Wynn’s Charles Leclerc cafe and Lewis Hamilton’s new pop-up to a Jay-Z-hosted celebration and the Backstreet Boys at Sphere, the world’s flashiest street race electrifies with major moments — plus last-minute deals on tickets, hotels and more.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.has another race in mind: seeing which famous faces turn up trackside and who throws the party everyone is talking about.

When the fourth annual Las Vegas Grand Prix returns to the Strip Nov. 19 through 21, the competition for a place on the podium will share the spotlight with a packed calendar of designer pop-ups, caviar and Champagne-drenched viewing experiences, high-roller megasuites and A-list-hosted afterparties and concerts. ’s CL16 takes over Café Al Teatro with Café Leclerc , Lando Norris’ LN4 opens a vintage-lounge-inspired Clubhouse and Lewis Hamilton’s +44 returns with another limited-edition collection.

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The recently reimagined XS features the Chainsmokers headlining Sports Illustrated’s Circuit Series, Calvin Harris taking race night and Rüfüs Du Sol closing the weekend with a DJ set. Oprah's Favorite Things 30th Anniversary List Includes Actor-Owned Apparel, Celeb-Approved Skin Care and More Jay-Z hosts Roc Nation and Tao Group’s celebration at Omnia Dayclub & Skybar, Kacey Musgraves headlines Uber and Zoox’s invite-only Disco Rodeo party and the Backstreet Boys take the official post-race concert to Sphere.

Dominique Crenn, Izu Ani, Tetsuya Wakuda, Tyler Florence and Guy Savoy lead the dining calendar, and the world’s best bars — including New York’s Double Chicken Please — pour the drinks. The prize? Louis Vuitton has created a bespoke trophy trunk for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, handcrafted at its historic atelier in Asnières-sur-Seine, France.

Its signature monogram canvas is crossed with colored Damier strips that form a V in white gold leaf for both “Victory” and “Vuitton” , while a Victory patch will bear the winner’s initials. The season’s championship may be settled, but whose initials go on the Las Vegas trunk remains an open question.rounds up where to stay, dine, shop and watch, along with last-minute deals and the parties and performances worth planning around.

Check back for celebrity sightings and updates as race week unfolds. The Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix takes place Nov. 19 through 21 on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, with the main race starting Saturday, Nov. 21, at 8 p.m. PT. Thursday brings the first two practice sessions, followed by Friday practice and qualifying. , with options varying by day and viewing area.

The Heineken Silver Main Grandstand faces the start-finish line and pit lane, the Lewis Hamilton Grandstand overlooks the approach to the final turn along the Harmon Straight and the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere combines racing with nightly concerts. Experiences offers packages that combine hospitality with pit-lane walks, a guided paddock tour and an optional hotel stay. Apple TV , Formula 1’s U.S. streaming home, is making the entire Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend available free, with no subscription required.

Watch all three practice sessions, qualifying and Saturday’s race through the Apple TV app or atRace-week travelers can compare scheduled flights into Harry Reid International Airport with private-terminal options connecting Los Angeles and Las Vegas. The following services offer alternatives for getting to town and navigating the weekend. Theos, the members-only aviation service, operated by Cirrus Aviation Services, offers seats aboard a Challenger 850 from Van Nuys to Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 20, with return service Sunday, Nov. 22.

Seats are quoted at $1,950 each way or $3,900 round trip, allowing travelers to book a place on the private aircraft without chartering the entire jet. Book or apply for membership at The Santa Monica-Las Vegas JSX route connects the Westside with Las Vegas using hangar departures. Travelers can arrive 20 minutes before their flight.

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Check race-week schedules and fares atZoox’s robotaxi service serves selected areas of Las Vegas, operating from 6 a.m. to 3 a.m. Check the Zoox app for available trips and pickup locations during race week, when circuit closures may affect access. Waymo’s driverless service now includes Harry Reid International Airport, with pickups and drop-offs at designated autonomous vehicle zones on the Ground Zero level of Terminals 1 and 3.

Las Vegas access is still rolling out to riders, so download the Waymo app and confirm eligibility, your destination and available pickup points at Travelers picking up a rental car on Friday, Nov. 20, can meet Hertz Gold Squad, the four-legged welcome committee. Trained golden retrievers will greet visitors from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hertz rental-car area serving Harry Reid International Airport.

Wynn brings its hospitality trackside, with private terraces overlooking the opening corners, views of the start-finish action and elevated cuisine and cocktails. The suite gives guests a place to settle in between sessions, with Wynn’s service extending beyond the resort. On race night, Los Angeles-based DJ andIndoor and rooftop decks face cars exceeding 215 mph, while chefs personally prepare and serve dishes at culinary stations.

The roster includes Che Fico’s David Nayfeld, Carbone’s Mario Carbone, José Andrés and David Chang, whose L.A. connections include San Laurel and Majordomo. The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills adds another hometown draw, alongside Gymkhana, Zuma, The Corner Store and cocktails from Shingo Gokan and New York’s Schmuck. Tao brings its nightclub sensibility to the circuit with a trackside pop-up overlooking the Bellagio fountains.

Chris Lake plays Friday and Kaz James takes Saturday, with dining, cocktails and VIP bottle service accompanying the racing.provide a practical extra for November nights outdoors, while the DJ lineup gives guests a reason to stay after the on-track action.is the presenting sponsor of this rooftop sports bar, where pit-lane views and oversized screens keep the race in sight. Premium food, beer, wine, spirits and handcrafted cocktails are included.

Tickets also offer a pit-lane walk, first-come, first-served paddock and track tours, Paddock Club transportation and access to the Heineken Stage’s entertainment and driver interviews. Watch drivers brake into Turn 12 before accelerating onto the Strip straight from Resorts World’s hospitality space, with unlimited food and beverages. The resort confirms trackside appearances by Stubborn Seed’s Jeremy Ford, chef and restaurateur Marcus Samuelsson, Dominique Crenn, Izu Ani and New York cocktail bar Double Chicken Please.

Across the weekend, the visiting chefs and bartenders will prepare and serve signature dishes and drinks. The Venetian’s invitation-only club pairs views of drivers exiting Turn 12 with a nightly culinary showcase drawn from the resort’s restaurant collection. Wolfgang Puck, Byron Lazaroff-Puck, Thomas Keller, Tetsuya Wakuda, Simon Kim and José Andrés are expected to participate. The elevated canal-side setting puts guests alongside the cars, heading straight onto the Strip.

Milano rolls out for special guests this weekend, introducing a 275-suite hotel within the hotel inspired by Milanese residences. Wimberly Interiors layers Italian millwork and textiles throughout accommodations ranging from 720 to 8,000 square feet. A dedicated entrance and private arrival lounge offer discretion, while the largest Signature Suites come with personal butlers. Dedicated concierges, nightly Milano Moments and a private Dolce&Gabbana pool with custom cabanas complete the experience.

Stay upstairs from the driver pop-ups and XS afterparties. The Tower Suites offer a private entrance, registration lobby and exclusive concierge. For more room to entertain, Wynn’s Fairway Villas offer butler service and private patios or balconies; select villas also include private pools. In-suite dining and spa services make it possible to recover from race night without leaving your accommodations.

, or add four nights at Wynn to the F1 Experiences Paddock Club package. Request Tower Suites and villa availability separately. The Palazzo’s Racetrack View Suites make the room part of race viewing, overlooking sections of the circuit as it sweeps past Sphere and along the Strip. The resort’s all-suite accommodations, The Venetian’s restaurants and race-weekoffer one of the most luxurious experiences at LVGP.

Request the specific view category when booking: A Palazzo address alone does not guarantee a sightline to the racing. The Venetian’s packages pair a three-night suite stay with three-day T-Mobile Zone grandstand or general-admission tickets, nightly entertainment and early shopping at the F1 Hub. Separate Vibee packages incorporate the Backstreet Boys’ official post-race concert. The resort’s direct connection to Sphere makes it especially convenient for guests moving from the circuit to “Into the Millennium” after Saturday’s checkered flag.

Floor-to-ceiling windows in every room show off the mountains or Strip, while Fleur de Lis accommodations add VIP lounge check-in and custom Italian linens. At the top end, the four-bedroom, 10,000-square-foot Empire penthouse has a sauna, gym, wellness room, billiards table and butler service.

Race-week guests can enjoy a Marc Anthony concert, LIV’s DJs and complimentary Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut and caviar at Collins from 4 to 5 p.m.Race Club savings reach 35 percent for Rewards members and 20 percent for nonmembers on eligible accommodations; confirm suite exclusions throughJapanese luxury hotel brand ESPACIO, whose collection includes The Jewel of Waikiki in Honolulu, is an official partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP. Its package pairs access to the team’s exclusive suite at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit with a two-night stay in a Bellagio Two Queen Suite.

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For two adults, the experience includes race-day Paddock Club lunch, private hotel-to-circuit and airport transfers and an assistant to arrange guests’ preferences. Four Seasons offers a smoke-free, non-gaming retreat, with accommodations on floors 35 through 39 of Mandalay Bay and a 2,225-square-foot Presidential Strip-View Suite wrapped in floor-to-ceiling windows. Downstairs, Paul Oz’s motorsport art joins race-worn helmets and driving suits from the Hall of Fame Collection.

At PRESS, the On the Podium menu pairs driver-inspired cocktails with bites such as smoked mini beef Wellington and potato pavé topped with caviar. Roc Nation and Tao Group bring Jay-Z to Omnia’s rooftop for a race-night celebration overlooking the Strip. High-resolution screens show the racing, while live DJs keep the party going late into the night. Premium Experience tickets include an open bar and chef-curated cuisine, making this a dinner, viewing party and nightlife reservation in one.

Uber and Zoox transform the arena into Club Cowboy for a live rodeo experience and headline performance by Kacey Musgraves. The invitation-only Disco Rodeo celebrates Uber’s planned introduction of Zoox robotaxis to its platform, taking transportation from horse-and-carriage history to an autonomous future. Musgraves supplies the country soundtrack to one of race week’s more unexpected brand collaborations. Corso Marketing Group, Race Service and Dorsia bring Vroom Room back to Poodle Room, Fontainebleau’s members-only club.

Carlita plays back-to-back with OMRI, Elvis Guetta joins the lineup and Starino hosts. The invitation-only gathering runs until 3:30 a.m.The Backstreet Boys bring their “Into the Millennium” production to the first official F1 Afterparty at Sphere. Concert tickets are available to the public without a race ticket, while existing Grand Prix ticket holders can purchase an add-on. Fans can also bundle the concert with three-day grandstand admission.

Marc Anthony returns for another run of “Vegas…My Way! ,” his first Las Vegas residency. The four-time Grammy and eight-time Latin Grammy winner performs English- and Spanish-language hits spanning three decades as a solo artist. With two race-weekend dates, the residency adds a Latin music headliner to Fontainebleau’s entertainment calendar alongside LIV’s DJs and the private Vroom Room party.

Carlos Sainz’s viral rendition of Sade’s “Smooth Operator” inspires the returning takeover at Proper Eats, with custom apparel, signature cocktails and a scheduled appearance by Sainz. Adjacent, Easy’s becomes The FiftyFive Lounge with live music and a speakeasy setting. Beneath Sphere’s illuminated Exosphere, the T-Mobile Zone pairs trackside viewing with three nights of concerts and fan activations. Two Friends and Ja Rule perform Thursday, Disclosure and Gorgon City take Friday, and Sean Paul and Natasha Bedingfield play Saturday.

Steve Aoki performs before the race, Morten supplies the soundtrack leading into driver introductions and Jordin Sparks sings the national anthem. Inside Paddock Club, mentalist Colin Cloud joins the cast of “Now You See Me Live,” the illusion show inspired by Lionsgate’s film franchise. Wynn Grid Club adds a race-night set by Los Angeles DJ and “Love Island USA” cast member Bryce Alakai.

Lando Norris’ LN4 turns its race-week shop into a vintage-style members’ lounge, with the driver’s Vegas helmet on display and a collection inspired by it. The limited-edition Vegas 26 assortment uses black and gold and playing-card references, with pieces available only at the Clubhouse alongside a selection of LN4 favorites. Lewis Hamilton’s streetwear brand returns to Encore with a limited-edition collection.

The temporary boutique gives fans a chance to shop +44 between race sessions, adding another driver-founded label to Wynn’s weeklong lineup of retail collaborations. Pharrell Williams and Pusha T’s coffee brand joins Apple TV for P’s Way cold brew, T’s Way espresso and Patty Cake caramel latte with marshmallow foam. The first 100 special-menu customers daily receive a hat, pin and stickers, while supplies last.

Kristin Juszczyk and Emma Grede’s fan-apparel brand brings an oversized faux-leather racer jacket, a fitted women’s faux-leather racing jacket and a graphic T-shirt. The jeweler offers one-of-a-kind pieces and a customization station featuring Yunits charms, including special 3D-printed designs and real gemstones in exclusive packaging. His race-week offerings also extend to the F1 Paddock. Los Angeles label Etai LA contributes specialty pieces and 3D-printed items, plus a hoodie and T-shirt collaboration with artist Felipe Pantone.

Shop Mickey & Friends, Pixar’s “Cars,” LEGO apparel and plush, BAPE racewear and Hello Kitty collaborations. See the Hello Kitty-wrapped F1 Academy car and customize headwear. Purchase on-site at the Hub; Greg Yuna’s Paddock location requires the appropriate credential. Eligible American Express cardmembers can enroll for a $20 statement credit after spending $100.

Paul Oz’s automotive art forms part of Four Seasons’ Motorsport Month, while The Core Art Gallery presents 12 F1-inspired sculptures by Antoine Dufilho in Paddock Club. What Leica’s Formula 1 edition combines carbon-fiber components and steering-wheel-inspired Microvelour with a 43mm lens. A dedicated F1 image setting increases contrast and saturation; the full-frame sensor offers 60-, 36- or 18-megapixel capture. A wireless charging handgrip, matching thumb rest and branded rope strap complete the look.

Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story characters inspire Porsche 911 collaboration cars displayed around the resort. Eastside Lounge becomes the McLaren Lounge, with golf simulators on the patio, while former racing driver and broadcaster Justin Bell records Drive to Wynn conversations with Formula 1 figures at Wynn’s SiriusXM studio. The Female Quotient and F1 Academy bring their race-week gathering to Delilah, putting women in motorsports and business at the center of the conversation.

The program examines visibility, inclusion and opportunity on and off the track. Heather McMahan hosts a morning devoted to the business surrounding Formula 1, with announced speakers including Stefano Domenicali and Liberty Media’s Derek Chang. The program brings sport into the chat with entertainment, hospitality, fashion and investment as top-of-mind topics.