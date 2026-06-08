F1 Fans Aren’t Loving Kim Kardashian’s Monaco Etiquette

Her weekend supporting Lewis Hamilton hit a few road bumps — but he was still happy to have her.

chapter, and she brought Khloé along for emotional support. Their fits? Great. Everything else?

Let’s just say it didn’t all go smoothly.surfaced of her seemingly declining an interview with well-known Sky Sports reporter Martin Brundle. The footage showed an employee whispering in her ear after Bundle approached, at which point Kim smiled and nodded, looking a little confused.

“Normally people will have a quick chat with us,” Brundle said before surmising, “Okay, Kim and Khloé, so we’re not talking today. ”of Kim seemingly taking a towel for Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli and using it to dry her forehead.

“If you never heard the word ‘no’ in your entire life, this is what happens,” one commenter wrote, while another said, “She saw ‘Number 1’ and immediately thought it referred to her …”shortly after the race, when the top-three drivers sprayed Champagne bottles. After Hamilton finished in second place behind Antonelli, he hopped up on the stage and sprayed his bottle directly at Kim— who did not seem to be expecting liquid on her customlove having Kim in Monte Carlo?

Hamilton, the seven-time world champion who invited her and seemed very proud to have her around.

“It’s amazing to have her come this weekend and have her support,” Hamiltonreporters after the race. “It’s amazing to have good people around you and supporting you. And she does that for me every day. ” Well, there you have it.

Hamilton’s giving her two thumbs up. I’m sure she’ll get her bearings next time around. You'll receive the next newsletter in your inbox. New York





TheCut / 🏆 720. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Revisit 'Galaxy Quest' for Free: A Loving Parody of Star Trek Now StreamingGalaxy Quest, the beloved sci-fi comedy that pays homage to Star Trek while poking fun at its quirks, is available to stream for free on Pluto TV this month. Don't miss this perfect opportunity to enjoy the hilarious and heartwarming adventure of a canceled TV show cast mistaken for real heroes by aliens.

Read more »

Kim Kardashian Slammed by F1 Fans for Ignoring Martin Brundle at Monaco Grand PrixReality TV star Kim Kardashian faced backlash from Formula 1 fans after snubbing legendary TV reporter Martin Brundle during his pre-race interview at the Monaco Grand Prix. The incident has sparked outrage among viewers who felt Kardashian was disrespectful and arrogant.

Read more »

Kim Kardashian Slammed by F1 Fans for Ignoring Martin Brundle at Monaco Grand PrixKim Kardashian has been criticized by Formula 1 fans on social media for ignoring legendary TV reporter Martin Brundle at the Monaco Grand Prix. The reality TV star was joined by her sister Khloe and watched the race unfold with fellow WAG Alexandra Leclerc. Brundle approached the sisters to try and get a word while on live TV, but they chose to rudely ignore him. The embarrassing moment sparked fury among the F1 fans watching on at home, with many calling for Kardashian to be banned from the sport.

Read more »

San Antonio Zoo surprises Spurs-loving Salesian Sisters with 200 tickets, new basketball hoopAs San Antonio rallies behind the Spurs during their NBA Finals run, the San Antonio Zoo is recognizing a group that has become an unlikely symbol of the city’s playoff excitement.

Read more »